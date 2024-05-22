HCM City sees jump in hand-foot-mouth disease incidence

HCM CITY — The incidence of hand-foot-mouth disease has shot up in HCM City this year, with the number of cases doubling to 4,000.

The Pasteur Institute said last year there had been 2,400 hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) cases as of May.

The use of the HFMD vaccine has not been approved in the country.

HFMD occurs throughout the year, but the peak seasons are March-May and September-December.

Children of all ages can get HFMD but are more susceptible until they three since they do not develop immunity.

The disease causes life-threatening complications such as respiratory failure, myocarditis, heart failure, and acute pulmonary edema.

The number of children with the disease has been increasing rapidly in recent weeks.

In April alone Children’s Hospital 2 treated more than 900 outpatients.

Around 10 per cent were hospitalised, representing a much higher number from March and three time last year’s.

Most children had grade 2A of the disease with moderate severity.

Children's Hospital 1 also reported a higher number in April than last year.

According to the city Centre for Disease Control, between May 6 and 12 the incidence increased by 25 per cent to 442.

Nationally, there were nearly 181,000 cases last year, with 31 deaths, more than 50,100 in HCM City alone.

Dr Trương Hữu Khanh, vice chairman of the city Infectious Diseases Association, said vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent infectious diseases.

Last year the Ministry of Health had sought of the HFMD vaccine. and also submitted a dossier for review and approval of licensing for circulation of HFMD vaccine.

According to Assoc Prof. Dr. Lê Việt Dũng, deputy director of the Drug Administration of Việt Nam, the HFMD vaccine is awaiting evaluation to ensure the absolute safety. — VNS