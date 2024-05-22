Temple director arrested for power abuse

PHÚ THỌ — Lê Trường Giang, director of the Hùng Temple Historical Relic Site, was apprehended and prosecuted for power abuse on Wednesday.

Initial investigation revealed that Giang had allegedly exploited his authority to have Venus Phú Thọ Ltd Co, run by the site's Head of Administrative Organisation Department Bùi Quốc Huy, operate passenger transportation services using electric cars, which is against financial regulations.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS