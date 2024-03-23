JICA supports upgrade northern Nghệ An irrigation system

NGHỆ AN — The “Northern Nghệ An Irrigation System Upgrading Project” in Đô Lương District in the central province of Nghệ An was inaugurated on Friday.

The project was implemented during the period of 2013-23, with the loan provided by JICA, worth JPY19,1 billion (US$126.3 million) at the time of the loan agreement signing.

Through the implementation of the project, the irrigation system in four districts of Đô Lương, Diễn Châu, Yên Thành and Quỳnh Lưu has undergone significant updates under component 1. This expanded system now covers a total irrigation area of 28,801ha, providing essential water supply for domestic, livestock, and industrial needs, as well as serving various other purposes.

The training center of the Việt Nam Academy for Water Resources, located in Thạch Thất District, Hà Nội, was established as part of the project's component 2. Its main objective is to enhance the skills and knowledge of technical and research staff members in irrigation management across the country.

The project has also helped to increase the agricultural cultivation area and productivity, improve the inundation and environment, reduce the drought impacts, therefore enhancing the living standards of the people in the project area.

The project inauguration ceremony is one of the important events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan.

At the ceremony, Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded JICA with the Certificate of Appreciation for JICA’s support and contribution to Việt Nam agriculture and rural development.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp, Deputy Party Secretary of Nghệ An Province Hoàng Nghĩa Hiếu, Minister, Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam Watanabe Shige, Senior Representative of JICA Việt Nam Office Takebayashi Yoko and representatives from many relevant agencies attended the ceremony. — VNS