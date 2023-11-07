Society
Programme provides leadership skills for youth at SOS Children's Village in Việt Nam

November 07, 2023 - 12:15
Shinhan Life Vietnam recently organised graduation ceremonies for teenagers at SOS Children's Villages in SOS Hanoi, SOS Gò Vấp (HCM City) and SOS Đà Nẵng under the framework of the iLead programme.
Representatives of Shinhan Life Vietnam and BNJ award certificates to students from SOS Gò Vấp in HCM City on November 5. — Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — Shinhan Life Vietnam recently organised graduation ceremonies for teenagers at SOS Children's Villages in SOS Hanoi, SOS Gò Vấp (HCM City) and SOS Đà Nẵng under the framework of the iLead programme.

iLead leadership values education programme is a cooperation programme between Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company, BNJ Vietnam Company Limited (BNJ) and SOS Children's Village Vietnam.

Over nearly five months, the programme facilitates comprehensive development and helps develop leadership skills and confidence for all youth living at SOS Children's Villages across the country.

"Activities to enhance social responsibility are always one of Shinhan Life's priorities when operating in Việt Nam. We realise that investing in children's development and education is investing in a sustainable future. Our vision for the youth sponsorship programme is not just to provide opportunities and funding, but also to promote self-confidence, leadership and social responsibility," said Bae Seung Jun, General Director of Shinhan Life Vietnam.

From 2023 to 2025, the programme will provide the youth, aged between 15 and 25 years old, with leadership values designed by Dr John C. Maxwell, iLead Leadership Values programme. This is also part of YouthCan! Programme Initiative by SOS Children’s Villages International – Partnership for youth employability.

Participating in the iLead programme, the youth participated in exchange activities and shared about their efforts and progress.

The programme is an opportunity for learners to acquire leadership knowledge, skills and values that enable them to practice leadership skills while encouraging connection and harmony in the peer group; thereby developing better relationships with peers, finding their voice and taking action to align themselves with good values.

Shinhan Life Vietnam and BNJ Vietnam also awarded the children certificates of merit as a special recognition and encouragement, encouraging their efforts and self-improvement in their journey to adulthood. — VNS

