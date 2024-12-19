HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Military Commission Tô Lâm has written an article titled “Việt Nam People’s Army – A pride of the nation”.

The following is a translation of the article.

VIỆT NAM PEOPLE’S ARMY – A PRIDE OF THE NATION

1. The Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) was born from the people and fights for the people. Over 80 years of growing, fighting, winning, and maturing under the leadership, education, and training of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, from a small and rudimentarily equipped army, it has become a powerful army and, together with the people, created glorious victories and pride-worthy feats of arms, symbolising the Vietnamese people’s spirit of being determined to fight and determined to win, and becoming a pride of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people as well as peace-loving friends around the world.

On December 22, 1944, under the directive of leader Hồ Chí Minh, in a forest located between the Hoàng Hoa Thám and Trần Hưng Đạo areas of Nguyễn Bính District, Cao Bằng Province, the Việt Nam Propaganda Unit of Liberation Army was established with 34 soldiers wearing simply “brown pants and fabric shirts” – the forerunner of the VPA, led by Comrade Võ Nguyên Giáp. Shortly after its establishment, with support and assistance from the people, the Việt Nam Propaganda Unit of Liberation Army obtained the Phai Khat and Na Ngan victories, starting the tradition of “winning one hundred victories in one hundred battles” of the VPA. Under the Party and Uncle Hồ's leadership, the Việt Nam Propaganda Unit of Liberation Army, together with the national salvation force’s units and guerilla units, developed into the Việt Nam Liberation Army, which joined hands with people nationwide to launch a general uprising that led to the successful August Revolution in 1945, seizing power for the people and founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam – the first democratic state of the people in Southeast Asia, heralding a new era in the nation’s history – an era of independence and freedom.

In the resistance war against the French colonialist invaders, our Army grew quickly in every aspect. With the determination to fight, the determination to win, and the spirit of “dying for the Fatherland to live”, the army joined the entire people in the prolonged resistance war, defeating the enemy’s “fighting fast and winning fast” strategy and “pacification” and “counter-attack” plot, making brilliant feats of arms. The Winter - Spring strategic offensive (1953 - 1954), with the peak being the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”, forced the French Government to sign the Geneva Accords to restore peace in Indochina and withdraw troops; and completely liberated the North. The VPA became a pride and a bright example for national liberation movements around the world when, for the first time, a colonised country with a young army defeated a professional military equipped with modern weaponry of a colonial empire.

In the resistance war against the US – an imperialist country boasting world-leading economic and military strength together with a professional expeditionary force of powerful troops and commanders, under the brilliant and wise leadership of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, the VPA upheld their revolutionary nature and heroic tradition with the spirit of courage, intelligence, creativity and determination to fight and win. Implementing Uncle Hồ’s direction of “fighting until the US leaves and their puppet administration falls”, the army overcame all difficulties, hardships and sacrifice, embodying the spirit of “daring to fight, determined to fight, knowing how to fight, and knowing how to win”. Together with the whole people, it smashed the US’s “Special Warfare”, “Localised Warfare”, and “Vietnamisation” strategies; defeated two air and naval wars targeting the North and won the “Điện Biên Phủ in the Air” victory (December 1972); conducted the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising culminating in the Hồ Chí Minh campaign that marked the triumphant end of the resistance war, gloriously completed the mission of national liberation and reunification, and wrote a heroic and resounding chapter in the Hồ Chí Minh era. The country entered a new era – that of peace, independence, and freedom with the nation advancing towards socialism.

Beyond securing independence for the nation and freedom for the people, the VPA actively carried out its noble international duties by helping the Lao people protect their revolutionary achievements and assisting the Cambodian people in escaping genocide and carrying out national revival. It also achieved victory in the wars defending the Fatherland along the southwestern and northern borders.

During the period of Đổi mới (renewal), the fine nature and tradition of the “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers”, which were nurtured through two resistance wars, continue to shine in building and protecting the socialist nation.

The VPA has set prime example in implementing the Party’s resolutions, directives and conclusions; made unceasing efforts, promoted solidarity and unity to overcome difficulties and challenges, and joined hands with the Party, the whole people and military to steadfastly defend the socialist nation in all situations. It has actively engaged in socio-economic development, taken care of the people’s lives, and unceasingly contributed to peace and stability in the region and the world. The image of military officers and soldiers who are always present in crucial, difficult, dangerous sites, braving dangers to themselves to protect the lives and property of the people, and actively promoting the mass mobilisation work, has further highlighted the noble qualities and traditions of the "Uncle Ho's Army”, tightened solidarity and bonds between the military and people, built a solid “people’s hearts and minds” posture, and reinforced the people’s confidence in the Party, State and socialist regime. The presence of Vietnamese soldiers in international peacekeeping forces in many war-torn regions across the globe has demonstrated the VPA’s new stature and strength.

The army’s great accomplishments in the cause of national liberation, in defending and building the socialist Fatherland, and in fulfilling international duties over the past eight decades are attributed to: (i) The VPA is always under the absolute, direct, and comprehensive leadership of the Party, embodying the nature of the Vietnamese working class and carrying the historical mission of the working class, people, and nation of Việt Nam. (ii) The VPA is an army of the people, by the people, and for the people; it bases on the strength of the people, maintains a close bond with them, and always has an aspiration for their prosperity and happiness; apart from serving the interests of the Fatherland and the people, our army has no other interests. (iii) The purpose of building the army is to defend the nation, secure independence for the nation and freedom for the people, safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, maintain peace and stability, and contribute to regional and global peace and stability. Our army fights for the only goal of successfully realising the ideals of the Party and the working class, for national independence, and for socialism. (iv) Generations of officers and soldiers, with their steel-like spirit and will, courage, intelligence, and unwavering determination, have never feared difficulties or sacrifices, while always raising high the flag of national independence, the people's freedom and happiness, and socialism. (v) Solidarity and support from international friends have contributed significantly to the strength of the VPA.

2. The world is undergoing a period of epochal changes, marking a pivotal moment to shape our future. Strategic competition among major powers is intensifying, posing increasing challenges to the peace, stability, and development of nations. This epochal transformation brings both new opportunities and challenges, with the latter outweighing the former. However, new opportunities can emerge in the blink of an eye amid sudden changes in the global situation and our task is to seize those opportunities to propel the country forward.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has been changing operational methods and ways of warfare organisation, engagement and intervention by states, and various other aspects of military, security, and intelligence activities. Hostile forces, reactionaries, and political opportunists are relentlessly pursuing the "peaceful evolution" strategy with many insidious, sophisticated, and dangerous tricks. This situation demands increasingly higher requirements for the task of safeguarding the Fatherland. To meet these demands and fulfill the mission in the new stage, the People's Army must uphold its noble essence and the tradition of "Uncle Ho's Soldiers," focusing on several key tasks as follows:

Firstly, we must strengthen the absolute and direct leadership of the Party in all aspects, and unceasingly consolidate the working class nature and the people-oriented and national characteristics of the Army. The leadership of the Party is an immutable principle, an objective requirement, and the decisive factor in all victories in the cause of safeguarding the Fatherland and in the national defence task. In any circumstances, we must maintain and strengthen the absolute and direct leadership of the Communist Party in all aspects over the Army.

It is necessary to uphold the revolutionary nature; steadfastly pursue Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh Thought in building and organising the implementation of the functions and tasks of the Army; and consolidate the unity between the working-class nature, people-oriented and national characteristics of the Army. They are the conditions to ensure that our Army will forever be a truly clean political and fighting force, absolutely loyal and trustworthy to the Party, State and people.

The Army must be “filial to the people”, have the responsibility to “serve the people”, “serve the Fatherland”, respect the people, be closely attached to the people, share the hardships and difficulties of the people, stand ready to sacrifice to save the people, and win the people's trust, respect and love, so that the people will remember the soldiers when they go, and love the soldiers when they stay.

The Army should stay united and closely coordinate with the People's Public Security to build and promote the “people's heart position” in the all-people national defence, and the all-people national defence position associated with the people's security, and the solid position of people's security.

Secondly, the Việt Nam People's Army must set example and take the lead in implementing the Party's resolutions, directives and conclusions, first of all Resolution No. 44-NQ/TW of the 13th Party Central Committee on the national defence strategy in the new situation.

It must keep abreast of and make accurate forecasts on the situation and prompt advice and effectively handle situations regarding defence, so that absolutely avoid to be passive and surprised in any situation. It should maintain independence and self-reliance; ensure the highest interests of the nation and people on the basis of fundamental principles of international law; firmly defend the socialist Fatherland early and from afar; resolutely and persistently protect the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, seas, islands and airspace of the Fatherland.

The Army needs to actively mobilise and set examples for the people to well implement the Party's guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, carry out patriotic emulation movements and revolutionary tasks; firmly consolidate the great national unity bloc, and mobilise the people’s great strength in national building and safeguarding.

Thirdly, we must focus on building a truly pure, strong, elite, and modern People's Army that meets the requirements and tasks in the new era, an era of development and prosperity. Drastic measures should be taken to "build an elite, streamlined and strong army by 2025, laying a solid foundation to fulfil the 2030 goal of developing a revolutionary, regular, elite, modern military that is strong in politics, ideology, morality, organisation, and personnel," as outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. We should build a modern army in the spirit of "people first, weapons second" and proactively make preparations in all aspects for modern warfare; take strong actions to master the space and promote intensive research to master water surface, ocean, and the seabed; develop air defence, air force, and control airspace, as well as effectively manage unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the air, at sea, and underwater robots.

It is necessary to build a politically strong army, with Party organisations that are clean and strong in politics, ideology, ethics, organisation, and personnel. Building a contingent of military officers who are absolutely "loyal to the country and the people," dedicate all their life to the ideals and objectives of the Party; wholeheartedly serve the homeland and the people, and always put the interests of the country, the nation, and the people above all; live modestly, honestly, and selflessly; dare to think, dare to act, dare to take responsibility, and dare to innovate for the common cause; and set examples in following the Party's policies.

Fourthly, the Việt Nam People's Army must contribute more to the implementation of the centennial strategic goals under the leadership of the Party, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and the world. In implementing the Party’s strategic objectives, there are many difficulties and challenges alongside opportunities and advantages, which requires the entire Party, people, and armed forces with the VPA as one of the core forces, to seize opportunities and overcome challenges. The VPA must truly be a "fighting force," a "working force," and a "production force", with emphasis on further developing the role of the "production force" in the development of the defence industry within the broader framework of building an independent and self-reliant economy. It is necessary to enhance Việt Nam's contributions to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world through the VPA's activities, firstly through defence cooperation to reinforce trust, minimise differences and conflicts, and active engagement in international search and rescue operations and United Nations peacekeeping missions.

With its glorious victories and great contributions to the cause of national liberation and safeguarding of the socialist homeland over the past 80 years, and with its revolutionary nature and tradition of "Uncle Hồ's Soldiers," the VPA truly deserves to be the heroic army of the heroic Vietnamese nation, the pride of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, and those loving peace, freedom, and justice worldwide. — VNS