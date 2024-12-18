80th anniversary of Việt Nam People’s Army observed in France

PARIS — A ceremony to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) was held in Paris on December 17.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng recalled the eight-decade history of the VPA, which has unceasingly developed, demonstrating the mettle of a revolutionary army and a special political force that is absolutely loyal to the Party, State and people.

The celebration is an opportunity for Việt Nam to promote the value of a peaceful country that has worked closely with all members of the international community and made comprehensive contributions to the cooperation, development and mutual understanding across the globe, he stressed.

Regarding the defence cooperation between Việt Nam and France, the diplomat described it as a pivotal pillar in the bilateral relations, creating strong momentum for cooperation for peace and development in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese defence attaché Lieutenant Colonel Lê Mạnh Quyền laid stress on the VPA’s proactive international integration over the recent past, saying defence diplomacy has been an important channel to build and consolidate strategic confidence as well as develop friendly relations with countries and international organisations, helping improve the position and prestige of the country, people and the VPA in the global arena.

To date, Việt Nam has engaged in various regional and international multilateral military and defence forums and mechanisms. The country has set up defence cooperation with more than 100 countries across the globe, he added.

Congratulating Việt Nam on the 80th founding anniversary of the VPA, Deputy Chief of Staff of the French Army Major General Stéphane Richou spoke highly of the continuously growing defence cooperation between the two armies. He said Việt Nam and France have maintained collaboration in various fields, including training, military medicine, UN peacekeeping missions, defence industry, and settlement of post-war consequences.

Additionally, they have effectively upheld an annual strategic dialogue and Việt Nam-France defence cooperation mechanism at the deputy ministerial level, he added.

The cooperation and friendship between the two countries, particularly in the area of defence, have progressed in recent years, he remarked. — VNS