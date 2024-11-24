Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Thailand, Malaysia promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia

November 24, 2024 - 20:44
At Phrathat Doi Suthep pagoda in Thailand. VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK – The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by its Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, has dispatched a team of advisers to Malaysia to discuss strategies to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The visit comes as part of the Thai Government’s broader initiative “Six Countries, One Destination”, which aims to promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia.

Both sides discussed ways to facilitate smoother border crossings for tourists, increase flight frequencies between key cities and explore cross-border transportation options, coordinate the promotion of shared cultural events and festivals, and offer special deals and packages to attract visitors.

The Thai Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has identified Malaysia as a crucial partner in realising the “Six Countries, One Destination” vision. VNS

Politics & Law

MoU signed to foster Việt Nam-Canada cooperation in science, technology

In preparation for cooperation in training human resources in science and technology, a delegation of the Việt Nam Higher Education Network of Entrepreneurship & Innovation (VNEI) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICAN) on the occasion of their participation in the Canadian Bureau for International Education Conference.
Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Kuala Lumpur at noon on November 23, wrapping up their three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

