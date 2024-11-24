Thailand, Malaysia promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia

BANGKOK – The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by its Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, has dispatched a team of advisers to Malaysia to discuss strategies to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The visit comes as part of the Thai Government’s broader initiative “Six Countries, One Destination”, which aims to promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia.

Both sides discussed ways to facilitate smoother border crossings for tourists, increase flight frequencies between key cities and explore cross-border transportation options, coordinate the promotion of shared cultural events and festivals, and offer special deals and packages to attract visitors.

The Thai Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has identified Malaysia as a crucial partner in realising the “Six Countries, One Destination” vision. VNS