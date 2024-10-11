Politburo disciplines wrongdoing Party organisations, members

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Politburo on Friday considered and issued disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.

After looking into proposals by the committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo concluded that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Hà Giang province for the 2020-2025 tenure has violated the principle of democratic centralism, Party regulations, and working rules, and showed loose leadership and direction.

As a result, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee seriously violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in implementing Bidding Package No. 4 of the Tuyên Quang-Hà Giang Expressway project by Thuận An Group.

Some Party officials and members, including key provincial leaders, also violated Party regulations and failed to fulfill their responsibility for setting examples. Among them is Đặng Quốc Khánh, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, whose wrongdoings and violations caused serious consequences and the risk of losses to the state asset, stirred public concern, and eroded the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities.

Regarding the implementation of Bidding Package No. 26 of the Tuyên Quang-Phú Thọ Expressway project, also by Thuận An Group, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Tuyên Quang province for the 2020 – 2025 tenure also committed similar wrongdoings and violations.

While serving as a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Chẩu Văn Lâm also violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, causing serious consequences and the risk of losses to the state asset, stirring public concern, and eroding the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities.

The Politburo also scrutinised the case of the Standing Board of Phú Thọ province’s Party Committee for 2010 – 2015 with regard to the implementation of projects and bidding packages by Phúc Sơn Group at the Hùng Kings Temple historical relic site.

Former members of the Party Central Committee and former Secretaries of the provincial Party Committee Ngô Đức Vượng and Nguyễn Doãn Khánh, along with Hoàng Dân Mạc who is also a former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, showed degradation of political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and seriously violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws.

Wrongdoings and violations by the Standing Board of Quảng Ngãi province’s Party Committee for the 2010 – 2015 and 2015 – 2020 tenures were also taken into consideration on this occasion.

The Politburo decided to issue warning against the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Quảng Ngãi and Phú Thọ provinces for the 2010 – 2015 tenure, and the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Hà Giang and Tuyên Quang for 2020 – 2025, along with Khánh and Lâm.

It also reprimanded the Standing Board of the Quảng Ngãi province Party Committee for 2015 – 2020.

The Politburo asked the Party Central Committee to consider and discipline Ngô Đức Vượng and Nguyễn Doãn Khánh, but suspended the work on Hoàng Dân Mạc as he is now seriously ill. — VNS