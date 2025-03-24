'Brother Overcoming Thousands of Obstacles' sets Guinness Record, Soobin drives fans crazy

|The epic concert, Brother Overcoming Thousands of Obstacles has set a Guinness World Record with 5,000 attendees wearing traditional Vietnamese attire. Photo courtesy of the Organising Committee
HCM City — The concert Brother Overcoming Thousands of Obstacles has set a Guinness World Record, with 5,000 in the audience all wearing traditional Vietnamese attire, delivering a spectacular five-hour performance.
On the night of March 23, the Brother Overcoming Thousands of Obstacles concert in HCM City achieved several remarkable milestones. The most outstanding was the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing traditional Vietnamese costumes, a record which was officially recognised earlier that morning.
|Thousands of audience members dressed in traditional attire to attend the event from early morning, Photo vov2.vov.vn
The concert emphasised national pride through extraordinary performances. As in previous shows, 33 talented artists recreated iconic songs representing different regions of Việt Nam.
A highlight of the night was the presence of guest performers, People’s Artist Thu Huyền and People’s Artist Hữu Quốc
The large-scale stage production created visually symbolic performances, enriched by a massive ensemble of dancers and illustrators. This was particularly evident in the performance of Rice Drum, where dozens of traditional drums were set up, heightening the heroic atmosphere of the song. Other performances incorporated iconic imagery such as a giant conical hat, five-coloured flags, and a steel horse flying across the stage, leaving the audience in awe.
The energetic mood from Trống Cơm (Rice Drum) continued into Áo Mùa Đông (Winter Coat) and transitioned seamlessly into patriotic sentiments with Mẹ Yêu Con (Mother Loves Her Child). These revolutionary songs, deeply tied to Brother Overcoming Thousands of Obstacles, ignited a powerful response from the audience as the melodies resonated throughout the venue.
Beyond national pride, the concert also explored personal stories, evoking deep emotions. Bao Tiền Một Mớ Bình Yên (How Much for a Piece of Peace) provided a healing touch for young people facing an uncertain future, while Chuyện Nhà Bé Thôi (Just a Small Family Matter), Con Đừng Về (Don’t Come Home, Child), and Thu Hoài (Forever Autumn) centered on family themes, striking a chord with many attendees.
The third performance also marked the first time all 33 artists performed together, featuring solo acts that transported audiences through time. Soobin drove fans wild with his performance of Giá Như (If Only) on a sand-covered stage.
|Soobin drives fans crazy. Photo courtesy of the Organising Committee
However, not all 33 artists had solo performances, leaving some fans disappointed, especially those anticipating acts from Tiến Luật, Thiên Minh and Duy Nhất. Nonetheless, the first group collaborations, including Nước Hoa (Perfume), Dẫu Có Lỗi Lầm (Even If There Were Mistakes), Em Nhà Ở Đâu Thế (Where Do You Live, Love?) and Có Không Giữ, Mất Đừng Tìm (Don’t Lose What You Don’t Keep), helped reinvigorate the audience.
Thanh Duy, Duy Khánh, BB Trần, and Jun Phạm presented a fresh, dynamic rendition of Tình Anh Bán Chiếu (The Love of the Mat Seller), while Tuấn Hưng replaced Quả Táo Vàng (Golden Apple) with Nắm Lấy Tay Anh (Hold My Hand), leading a heartfelt sing-along with the entire audience.
A special moment came with the debut stage of 12:03 by S(TRONG) and Cường Seven. Their electrifying dance moves and catchy hip-hop and R&B beats had the crowd on their feet.
Beyond the grand production, each artist had their own shining moments. S(TRONG) impressed with contemporary dance, while Tiến Đạt and Hà Lê delivered stunning hip-hop performances. Soobin and Kiên Ứng showcased their keyboard skills, Đăng Khôi and Bằng Kiều took on the guitar and Tuấn Hưng displayed his drumming prowess, each contributing unique highlights.
General director Đinh Hà Uyên Thư and music director SlimV infused the concert with a rich variety of musical styles. In addition to vibrant songs, their clever use of Broadway-style storytelling in love ballads stood out. Interspersed with comedic skits and jazz dance numbers, the concert felt refreshing, as seen in performances of Vợ Người Ta (Someone Else’s Wife), Một Lần Dang Dở (A Moment of Separation) and Chợt Nghe Bước Em Về (Suddenly Hearing Your Steps Returning).
With state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and stage effects, the 33 artists delivered nearly five hours of unforgettable moments, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. -- VNS