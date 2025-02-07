Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Bangkok’s ‘Jurassic World’: A roaring new attraction for tourists

February 07, 2025 - 16:33
The 1.2-billion-baht (US$35.6 million) immersive dinosaur attraction promises a thrilling journey back to prehistoric times at Asiatique The Riverfront
Bangkok is set to host Southeast Asia’s first “Jurassic World: The Experience”. The Nation/ANN Photo

BANGKOK — Bangkok is set to host Southeast Asia’s first “Jurassic World: The Experience”, following the Board of Investment (BOI)’s approval of a 1.2 billion baht (US$35.6 million) investment. 

The immersive entertainment experience, inspired by the popular film franchise, is expected to become a major tourist attraction and a new landmark for the city. 

Developed by Asset World Attraction and Retail, a subsidiary of Asset World Corp, the project will cover 4,000sq.m at Bangkok’s popular Asiatique The Riverfront tourist site. It promises state-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs brought to life through 3D design and computer-controlled movements, allowing visitors a realistic encounter with prehistoric creatures. 

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said the project would boost Thailand’s tourism sector, which is a crucial part of the national economy. 

He added that continued investment in tourism infrastructure, including personnel training, service quality, digital infrastructure, international events and the development of both natural and man-made attractions, is essential for Thailand to become a regional tourism hub.  

The “Jurassic World” attraction is inspired by the globally popular film franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin entertainment. The developers hope it will appeal to dinosaur enthusiasts worldwide. 

Since 2015, the BOI has supported 209 tourism-related projects, representing more than 200 billion baht in investment. These projects include hotels, convention centres, large-scale tourist attractions, cultural centres, international exhibitions, music and sporting events, festivals, and amusement parks to name a few. — The Nation/ANN

Thailand-Vietnam entertainment leisure

