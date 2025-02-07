Annual ploughing festival delight crowds in Hà Nam Province

The annual Tịch Điền (Field Ploughing) Festival, held on the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, which fell on February 4 this year, to pray for a year of bumper harvests opened in Đọi Sơn Commune, Duy Tiên District in the northern province of Hà Nam.

The festival dates back to 987 during the Early Lê Dynasty, when King Lê Đại Hành ploughed a field in Đọi Sơn Commune to encourage rice cultivation. The tradition continued through various dynasties before fading into obscurity during the reign of King Khải Định of the Nguyễn Dynasty. It was restored in 2009.

Rituals held within the festival include the procession of a huge drum and King Lê Đại Hành’s ancestral tablet from Long Đọi Sơn Pagoda to the foot of the Đọi Mountain, where it merges with the processions of the village’s guardian god and the founder of Đọi Tam drum-making craft.

The procession then proceeds to the piece of land where King Lê Đại Hành ploughed then. This is followed by a ceremony to pray to the God of Agriculture for bountiful crops, peace and prosperity.

Nguyễn Ngọc An, 75, a native of Linh Trung Village, played the role of King Lê Đại Hành this year. This is the sixth year that he has re-enacted the scene of King Lê Đại Hành ploughing the field.

The village elder dressed in a nine-dragon hat and royal robe, descended to the field to plough. A crowd of young farmers followed him, sowing green peas, peanuts and rice seeds.

After the festival, many other activities are organised, such as the wrestling tournament, the traditional rice cake pounding contest in Đọi Tam Village, ploughing competitions, and various cultural and entertainment activities aimed at creating a joyful atmosphere for both locals and visitors.

The Field Ploughing Festival in Đọi Sơn has become a tradition in community cultural activities, expressing gratitude to the ancestors for their efforts in expanding the fields, while also emphasising the significance of agriculture. VNS