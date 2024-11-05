Art programme to provide Hanoi students with insight into art, culture values

HÀ NỘI — A series of activities themed “Culture in You - Cultural fulcrum, Artistic bridge" has been underway in several schools across Hà Nội with musical exchanges involving leading artists from Australia such as Philip Quast, Ann-Maree McDonald, and Nicholas Gentile.

The programme, running until November 11, is expected to connect culture and art, helping students grasp a deeper insight into the need to preserve traditional cultural values amid the current globalisation context.

The organising board said the programme’s goal building cultural and artistic values in parallel in life, especially for the comprehensive development of young people.

It includes exchanges, discussions, and concerts by experts in culture and art, aiming to raise awareness and skills of students on the importance of Vietnamese culture in nurturing the soul and developing personal talents.

Art performances of various scales will be organised to attract and create a playground for young people. In addition, the programme also focuses on community activities to spread culture and positive life values, contributing to building a strong community, enhancing the culture of enjoying art, and raising the sense of social responsibility.

A highlight of the programme is a concert themed “The Road I Took” slated for November 7 at the Cultural Friendship Palace in Hà Nội, featuring Philip Quast who has won the prestigious British Laurence Olivier Awards three times.

Two talented collaborators Anne Maree McDonald and Nicholas Gentile, along with young art enthusiasts from the Interstellar Musical Community, will also join the concert. — VNA/VNS