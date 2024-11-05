Mass fish death: Fundamental measures needed to protect West Lake

HÀ NỘI — It is necessary to have fundamental measures to protect the environment of West Lake in Hà Nội, according to environmental experts.

Over recent years, from September to the end of November, the lake has been blighted by a mass fish die off.

Most recently, in mid-October, in areas along Nguyễn Đình Thi and Trích Sài streets and other downwind areas around West Lake, large numbers of dead fish have appeared, causing unpleasant odours and directly affecting the water environment and local residents’ lives.

In addition to the dead fish, a large amount of plastic waste and domestic waste was also washed ashore, causing environmental sanitation issues, aesthetic degradation and impacting residents' lives, which has raised public concern.

To ensure environmental hygiene on West Lake amid the fish die-offs due to weather changes, the West Lake Management Board has requested Water Drainage Enterprise No. 1 to regularly monitor, increase the frequency of garbage and dead fish collection on the lake’s surface, particularly in downwind areas and along embankments.

Additionally, the management board has assigned personnel to frequently monitor, inspect and urge timely garbage collection to prevent accumulation that could affect both the environment and the urban landscape.

However, experts said that these are only temporary measures.

To prevent seasonal fish die-offs, authorities need to implement long-term solutions to protect the water environment and safeguard the living environment of aquatic species in West Lake.

Vice chairman of Tây Hồ District People's Committee, Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh, said that preliminary investigations reveal that West Lake has low biodiversity, with a large proportion of invasive species, especially tilapia, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the fish population.

This species reproduces multiple times a year and grows rapidly, leading to dense fish populations in the lake.

This over-population affects the development of native aquatic species and disrupts the ecosystem, resulting in negative impacts on the water environment during seasonal weather changes, especially from September to the end of November when fish deaths frequently occur.

To address the problem, Tây Hồ District People's Committee has submitted a document requesting permission from the city to implement a fish density reduction plan in West Lake, following guidelines from the Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Division of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, as specified in Document No. 241/CNTS&TY-QLNT dated April 1, 2024.

Additionally, he requested that the city government promptly commence the dredging around West Lake to ensure environmental sanitation and water quality.

Vice chairman of the Việt Nam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment, Professor Dr Đặng Huy Huỳnh, noted that West Lake is a crucial site for Hà Nội so authorities must closely inspect eateries and service establishments around the lake to ensure they comply with environmental standards. — VNS