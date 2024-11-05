Collaborative efforts key to ensuring clean, stable water supply in HCM City

HCM CITY — Collaboration is vital for HCM City to tackle climate change and maintain a clean water supply for its over 10 million residents, experts said.

Speaking at a recent seminar, deputy general director of Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO) Bùi Thanh Giang highlighted the company's commitment to providing a stable water supply amid climate challenges.

SAWACO partners with scientists and environmental experts to develop sustainable water management strategies and enhance smart water supply systems, he said.

It promotes water conservation through campaigns and educational programmes, and invests in technology to detect leaks, which improves efficiency, he said.

Smart water meters enable real-time consumption monitoring, while a progressive tariff structure encourages responsible usage, he added.

It also collaborates with local authorities and community organisations to foster a culture of water conservation, ensuring reliable water access essential for public health and economic growth.

It has recently established a long-term cooperative relationship with the Seoul Waterworks Authority (SWA) to ensure the provision of safe water for residents.

The two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlined specific areas of collaboration and a roadmap for fostering a comprehensive partnership, which not only benefits both entities but also strengthens the relationship between HCM City and Seoul.

Both SAWACO and SWA share a mutual need for innovation and the application of advanced technologies to ensure a safe and clean water supply for HCM City and Seoul, two densely populated urban centers, experts said.

The two cities’ populations are comparable, each hovering around 10 million residents. Notably, tap water in Seoul is now deemed safe for consumption.

Climate Change

Dr. Nguyễn Minh Hòa from HCM City University warned that climate change poses significant risks to the city's water resources, particularly in vulnerable areas such as the Mekong Delta and HCM City.

Concerns include declining water availability, rising sea levels threatening submersion, increased saltwater intrusion, and droughts impacting key reservoirs.

The city's rapid population growth, projected to reach 15 million by 2050, exacerbates these challenges.

In response, the city is adjusting its Water Supply Plan to ensure access to clean water, with various water companies, including SAWACO.

Under the plan, SAWACO will be implementing high-tech solutions to optimise freshwater production and management.

Efforts will also focus on exploring sustainable water sources, such as rainwater and brackish water, while improving sludge treatment techniques.

To minimise freshwater loss, water supply plants will monitor flow rates, upgrade old pipes, and install pressure-reducing valves, aiming to reduce tap water leakage to under 18.9 per cent by 2040.

In addition, a pilot programme for free drinking water systems at public facilities will be launched, involving collaboration between SAWACO and local departments.

Established in 2005, SAWACO plays a major role in delivering clean water to all residents of HCM City, with the capacity to serve over 10 million individuals. — VNS