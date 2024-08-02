Over VNĐ6 billion to spend for white-cheeked gibbon conservation in Quảng Binh

QUẢNG BÌNH — A grant of over VNĐ6 billion (US$238,000) for a southern white-cheeked gibbon (Nomascus siki) conservation project in the biodiversity-rich Trường Sơn mountain range, Quảng Ninh District, Quảng Bình Province, has been approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

The project will encompass key components, including training, transferring scientific and technical advancements, and enhancing capacity and effectiveness of management for officials and agencies. These efforts aim to improve wildlife conservation and the management of local protected forest areas.

It will establish a comprehensive management system that integrates nature and human interests in the Trường Sơn biodiversity hotspot and prioritise public awareness campaigns and educational programmes to bolster forest management and efforts against deforestation.

Additionally, the project will develop various sustainable livelihood models for local communities to improve their living standards and reduce unnecessary forest resource exploitation.

The primate, also known as white-cheeked black gibbon, is classified as critically endangered in both the Vietnamese and global Red Lists. It is a species of gibbon prioritised for protection and conservation.

In Việt Nam, Siki gibbons are classified in Group IB and are found in the northern parts of Quảng Trị and Quảng Bình provinces. Recent surveys indicate that they are living mainly on high mountainous and limestone forest areas of the Trường Sơn range.

The conservation project for the Siki gibbon is scheduled to run until the end of 2025. — VNS