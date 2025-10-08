First high-tech brick plant launched in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị Province has taken a step into modern manufacturing with the official launch on Tuesday of its first high-tech brick factory at Hải Chánh industrial cluster in Nam Hải Lăng Commune, promising cleaner production and higher efficiency for the local construction industry.

Developed by Ha Long High-end Ceramic JSC, the high-end tunnel kiln-fired brick plant has a total investment of nearly VNĐ200 billion (US$7.6 million) on 6.5ha, with a designed capacity of over 40 million bricks per year.

This is the province’s first brick plant applying modern automation to reduce pollution and meet rising construction material demand.

The company’s General Director Nguyễn Xuân Tân said the plant uses mobile rotary kiln technology with heat recovery, saving energy and cutting CO₂ emissions. Its European-standard equipment is operated through a smart PLC–SCADA system.

Four Japanese YASKAWA robot systems automate key stages, replacing about 600 manual jobs, boosting productivity and safety. The plant integrates IoT monitoring systems, collecting real-time data from sensors and robots. It follows a 'green factory – clean production – smart technology' model.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Construction Nguyễn Đức Cường said the project ensures a stable supply of quality materials while creating local jobs.

On this occasion, the company signed strategic cooperation deals with domestic and foreign partners to develop sustainable, high-tech, eco-friendly brick production. — BIZHUB