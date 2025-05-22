Campaign launched to crack down on smuggling and counterfeit agricultural goods

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has launched a campaign to tackle smuggling and trade fraud, stop counterfeit goods and prevent intellectual property rights violations.

On Wednesday, the Ministry said it will proactively coordinate with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to carry out inspections and post-inspections on food safety.

Particular emphasis will be placed on strictly penalising the sale of counterfeit or harmful food products of unknown origin. The relevant technical regulations and procedures for pre-inspection, post-inspection and product licensing will be reviewed and refined.

Key inspection areas will include food safety, counterfeit and harmful food, forestry and fishery products, the production and trade of plant and animal varieties, counterfeit fertilisers and pesticides, the use of growth stimulants in fruits and excessive use of chemicals in food preservation and processing.

Under the plan, inspection teams will work in high-risk localities such as Kiên Giang and Lào Cai, where smuggling and agricultural law violations are prevalent. Inspections will primarily be conducted through surprise visits to promptly detect and address violations by individuals and organisations.

This campaign is expected to establish long-term discipline in the management of agricultural input markets, protect consumers and safeguard the reputation of Việt Nam’s agriculture sector.

Four key departments in Việt Nam will intensify inspections.

The Plant Production and Protection Department will monitor counterfeit pesticides, fertilisers, and banned substances like auramine O in fruit.

The Department of Animal Health will check meat imports, livestock smuggling, fake breeds, and fraud in animal feed.

The Forest Protection Department will focus on illegal wildlife and forest product trade, while the Directorate of Fisheries will inspect aquaculture inputs and enforce traceability to fight IUU fishing.

The Ministry has also assigned agencies to review and propose amendments and supplements to current laws and regulations that are outdated, overlapping or no longer aligned with practical requirements. — BIZHUB/VNS