Singaporean, Indonesian companies seek investment opportunities in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — Chairman of the Cần Thơ City People's Committee Trương Cảnh Tuyên held a meeting on April 16 with a delegation of Singaporean and Indonesian businesses that are seeking investment and cooperation opportunities in the Mekong Delta city.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation and investment in projects such as a hydrogen production plant, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage terminal, and advanced biofuel production from agricultural waste.

Tuyên affirmed the importance of the projects to the agricultural sector of Cần Thơ and the Mekong Delta at large.

Over the past years, local farmers have used traditional farming methods, relying heavily on chemical fertilisers, which has led to soil degradation and water pollution. Therefore, the city is focusing on guiding farmers to adopt organic models, restoring ecosystems within agricultural production, he said.

The city’s leader stated that circular economy, green transition, and digital economy are new driving forces contributing to the socio-economic development of each locality in particular and the country as a whole.

He encouraged Singaporean businesses to connect with local departments, gather data, work with local firms to secure raw materials, and explore building a factory using supplies from both current and expanded Cần Thơ, including Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng.

Tuyên expressed his hope that Singapore-based H2G Green Limited will continue introducing Singaporean and Indonesian businesses that are interested in other investment projects, particularly in sectors such as agricultural processing, industrial park development, and urban development to the city.

Cần Thơ is preparing to break ground on a 300-ha secondary factory in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), and is also planning to expand it by an additional 600 hectares. Therefore, the city is eager to attract investments, especially from Singapore. — VNS