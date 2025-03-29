Politics & Law
Home Economy

PM seeks aviation partnership with Brazil’s Embraern Group

March 29, 2025 - 20:35
The PM highlighted Việt Nam’s dynamic economy and rising aviation needs, underscoring the sector’s role in unlocking new frontiers, including space exploration.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Embraer Group's President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for collaboration between Brazil’s Embraer Group and Vietnamese partners to advance Việt Nam’s aviation industry during a reception in Hà Nội on March 29 for its President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto, who is accompanying Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his state visit to Việt Nam.

Embraer, a state-owned aerospace giant with the Brazilian Government holding a 51 per cent stake, ranks among the world’s top aircraft manufacturers. In 2024, it employed about 24,000 workers across 80 countries, generating nearly US$6.4 billion in revenue.

PM Chính, delighted to reunite with Neto after his September 2023 visit to Brazil, expressed his hope for a deeper, more effective partnership with Embraer, rooted in boundless cooperation.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s dynamic economy and rising aviation needs, underscoring the sector’s role in unlocking new frontiers, including space exploration.

The PM invited Embraer to partner with Vietnamese firms in manufacturing aviation equipment, offering technology transfer, workforce training, technical support, and expertise sharing. He proposed supplying aircraft at preferential rates, establishing maintenance and service centres, developing sustainable aviation fuels, and adopting emission-reduction measures to drive the industry’s green transition.

Relevant agencies and partners were urged to expedite procedures to launch these projects swiftly, aiming to make aviation a flagship area of Việt Nam-Brazil cooperation following President Lula da Silva’s visit.

The Vietnamese Government is committed to supporting enterprises with a legal, healthy, and efficient investment environment, he said.

Neto, in reply, voiced Embraer’s eagerness to contribute to Việt Nam’s growth, welcoming the chance to showcase its latest aircraft models and aviation services.

He briefed the PM on his discussions with Vietnamese partners during the visit, confirming Embraer’s readiness to collaborate in the areas proposed by the host. — VNS

