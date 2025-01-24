Việt Nam tech giant FPT rides high profit

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam tech giant, FPT has achieved impressive financial results in 2024, reporting a revenue of nearly VNĐ63 trillion (US$2.5 billion), marking a 19.4% increase year-on-year.

The group also recorded a pre-tax profit of VNĐ11.0 trillion, reflecting a 20.3% growth compared to the previous year. Both figures exceeded 102% of the company’s initial targets.

A significant highlight was the performance of the foreign information technology services segment, which achieved newly signed revenue exceeding US$1.3 billion, showcasing FPT's growing global presence and successful business strategy.

FPT Group's 2024 financial performance highlights robust growth across its key sectors. Profit after tax for parent company shareholders reached VNĐ7,849 billion, a 21.4% increase year-on-year. And earnings per share (EPS) stood at VNĐ 4,940/share, up 21.9% over the previous year.

FPT maintained strong growth in its key markets throughout 2024, particularly in the Japanese and Asia-Pacific regions. The Japanese market saw a 32.2% increase compared to the same period, with growth in Japanese Yen reaching 36.3%. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region experienced a 34.8% growth rate, further solidifying FPT's position in these areas.

By the end of 2024, revenue from new contracts in the Foreign Information Technology Services segment totaled VNĐ33.5 trillion (over $1.3 billion), marking a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2023. In addition, FPT successfully secured 48 large projects, each valued at over $5 million, representing a 31% increase in the number of such projects year-over-year.

FPT demonstrated remarkable growth across various segments in 2024, driven by strategic investments and advancements in technology:

FPT has already launched two AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan to deliver AI and Cloud Computing services with world-class computing capabilities.

These efforts underscore FPT's commitment to innovation and solidify its position as a leader in digital transformation, AI, and education. — VNS