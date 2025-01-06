Market starts the week with a fall with the VN-Index moving below 1,250 points

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market began the new week with continued losses, as the VN-Index slipped below the critical 1,250-point mark. Liquidity remained low, while foreign investors ended a three-session streak of net selling.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,246.35 points, down 8.24 points or 0.66 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 235 declining stocks, 65 advancing, and 53 unchanged. Trading liquidity dipped slightly to approximately VNĐ13.6 trillion (US$535.5 million), representing a 0.5 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest-cap stocks on HoSE, also dropped by 7.54 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 1,313.04 points. Within the VN30 basket, 17 stocks fell, eight advanced and five remained unchanged.

The market's overall decline was primarily driven by blue-chip manufacturing stocks. The Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) suffered the sharpest loss, dropping 2.97 per cent and shaving off 0.85 points from the VN-Index.

Other notable laggards included the Masan Group Corporation (MSN), which fell 3.59 per cent, and the Hòa Phát Group Joint Stock Company (HPG), which was down 2.07 per cent.

However, gains in select large-cap stocks helped cushion market losses. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) rose by 0.98 per cent, contributing nearly 1.25 points to the VN-Index. Additionally, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) increased by 1.57 per cent, while the Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (VTP) hit its daily limit, surging by 6.93 per cent. Meanwhile, the Hanoi Beer Alcohol And Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (BHN) advanced by 6.51 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities said: “The market continued its downward trajectory, slipping below the 200-day moving average (MA200) at the 1,251-point level. Liquidity fell slightly compared to the previous session and remained low, indicating limited supply pressure but also cautious investor sentiment.

"While the decline was moderated near the 1,245-point support zone, overall recovery signals remain weak. It is expected that the market will continue to receive support at this level in the next session, with the potential for a technical rebound. However, falling below the MA200 could exert continued downward pressure in the near term.

“Investors are advised to monitor supply and demand dynamics at key support levels to reassess market conditions. It is essential to remain cautious and wait for stronger signals of capital inflow while maintaining a balanced portfolio to mitigate risks.”

The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) index also closed lower, shedding 1.2 percent to end at 222.95 points. Trading value on the northern exchange exceeded VNĐ1 trillion, and trading volume exceeded 54.6 million shares.

Foreign investors ended their three-session net-selling trend with a net purchase of over VNĐ116 billion worth of shares on HoSE and VNĐ16.5 billion on HNX. — VNS