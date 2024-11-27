International chemical industry exhibition in HCM City attracts 500 firms

HCM CITY — The annual Vietnam International Chemical Industry Exhibition (VINACHEM EXPO 2024) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on Wednesday, offering a platform for domestic and foreign businesses to exchange information and explore business opportunities.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sub-Council of Chemical Industry (CCPIT CHEM) and other organisations, the three-day exhibition features 700 booths from 500 companies from over 10 countries and regions, including the US, Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and Australia.

This year, the exhibition is being held simultaneously with seven specialised international exhibitions: Agricultural Chemicals & Plant Protection (CAC VIETNAM); Chemical Equipment (VIETCHEMTECH); Paint & Coatings Industry (VINA COATINGS); Adhesives & Tapes (ADHESIVES & TAPE); Rubber & Tires (RUBBER TECH); Plastics Industry Technology & Products (PLASTICS EXPO); Biotechnology (BIOTECH).

In addition to the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between industry associations and international partners, the exhibition will also host various seminars and forums on topics such as Việt Nam’s chemical industry moving towards green and sustainable development, adhesive and coating market trends, an overview of Việt Nam’s rubber market, and others.

Within the framework of the event, representatives from domestic and international businesses will have a chance to join field trips to large manufacturing plants and industrial parks in Hà Nội, HCM City, Bình Dương and Bắc Ninh.

Hoàng Trung, Deputy Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development, said the exhibition opens up opportunities for domestic and foreign chemical production and trading firms to exchange information and explore cooperation opportunities.

It also creates conditions for domestic enterprises to access advanced and modern technologies, solutions, and products and meet potential partners.

VINACHEM EXPO is regarded as the largest international event of the chemical industry in Việt Nam and is expected to create motivation for the domestic business community to focus resources on technological innovation, improve product quality and competitiveness, and join the global value chain. — VNS