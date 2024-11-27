Việt Nam - Asia Smart City Conference to be held next month

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam - Asia Smart City Conference 2024 will take place from December 2-3 in Hà Nội, with thousands of attendees sharing ideas on the themes around creating smart cities.

The conference, 'Smart City - Digital Economy - Sustainable Development' is expected to draw about 2,000 delegates, including Government officials, international organisations, industry associations and leading companies from both Việt Nam and abroad.

Director of the Hà Nội Department of Information and Communications, Nguyễn Việt Hùng, said the event is part of the city's observance of National Digital Transformation Day 2024. It aims to accelerate digital transformation in Hà Nội, aligning the city's growth with smart, modern and sustainable development goals.

This event will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering partnerships between Việt Nam’s cities and provinces, as well as their counterparts across Asia. It will also spotlight innovative digital technologies and services essential for the creation and growth of smart cities. Topics such as the development of the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence and sustainable urban mobility will be central to the discussions.

Việt Nam Software and Information Technology Services Association (VINASA) Vice President and General Secretary Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang said that the Ministry of Construction would unveil a new set of criteria for smart cities. Additionally, VINASA will present Smart City Awards to outstanding units, organisations and enterprises that have made significant contributions to the sector.

The conference will feature a series of thematic sessions, technology demonstrations and exhibitions. These sessions will delve into key topics, including data-driven management and operations, digital infrastructure, and platforms to foster the digital economy and create smart homes for enhanced health and convenience.

The exhibition will include around 30 booths, showcasing cutting-edge solutions, facilitating partner meetings and providing opportunities for business-to-business networking.

The conference will be organised across eight sessions, including plenary discussions and specialised workshops. Highlights will include the prestigious Smart City Award Ceremony, the Future Innovation Award Ceremony (VietFuture) to recognise student-driven start-ups, and Japan ICT Day.

This event promises to be a collaborative environment that will encourage working across multiple levels, creating valuable opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange. It also presents a unique chance for businesses to connect with both domestic and international stakeholders, while contributing to the digital government, economy and society initiatives in Việt Nam. — VNS