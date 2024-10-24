Tax Department warns of fraud risks in personal income tax refunds

HÀ NỘI — The Large Taxpayer Department of the General Department of Taxation has advised individual taxpayers not to provide any personal information to unknown entities during the process of personal income tax refunds.

Taxpayers are encouraged to submit their documents online via the official software and websites of the General Department of Taxation.

In line with the Government's and Ministry of Finance's directives on administrative reform and digital transformation, the tax sector has accelerated the adoption of information technology to facilitate convenient electronic tax declaration, payment and refund procedures for taxpayers.

Since 2022, the General Department of Taxation has launched the eTax mobile application for individuals, enabling users to check tax obligations, register for personal tax identification numbers, apply for family deductions, receive tax notifications, make electronic tax payments and handle tax finalisations and personal income tax refunds. The app also allows users to report inaccurate income declared by paying organisations to the tax authorities.

However, some individuals have resorted to using unverified 'personal income tax refund services' from social media platforms and have been asked to share their eTax account credentials with strangers. This exposes them to risks such as exploitation, fraud and identity theft for illegal activities in cyberspace.

The Large Taxpayer Department emphasised that the process of filing personal income tax returns online is now very convenient, allowing taxpayers to complete it themselves without needing to visit the tax office. To protect their interests, taxpayers should refrain from sharing personal information, account details or passwords to any other parties.

The Tax Department has urged companies and income-paying organisations to inform and guide employees on how to register and use electronic transaction accounts with the tax authorities and install the eTax app for easy tax finalisation and refunds. Employees should seek assistance through their employers if they encounter any difficulties.

If taxpayers encounter impersonation or receive suspicious communications that appear to be fraudulent, they should immediately report the incident to the tax authorities and the income-paying organisation for verification and guidance to avoid any losses.

Additionally, taxpayers are advised not to download or install applications via unofficial links. Warning signs of fraudulent applications include requests for permission to view screens, input data and control the screen. — VNS