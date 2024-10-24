Vietnamese travel firms seek new opportunities at ITB Asia 2024

HÀ NỘI — Numerous Vietnamese businesses are attending the Asia's Leading Travel Trade Show (ITB Asia 2024), currently taking place in Singapore.

Among the highlights is the Việt Nam-HCM City tourism booth, which features travel companies involved in the tourism promotion programme in Singapore, co-organised by the HCM City Department of Tourism and the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.

The booth showcases promotional materials for HCM City tourism, bookmarks featuring images of city attractions, postcards introducing the website www.visithcmc.vn, along with information about tourism in the city.

Visitors can also receive souvenirs, including tote bags and conical hats and get a real taste Việt Nam with Vietnamese coffee being served at the booth.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phước Dũng expressed his excitement about the increased participation of Vietnamese businesses and the wider variety of products showcased this year.

“ITB Asia is an annual event in Singapore that brings together thousands of travel firms from around the world. It’s here that attendees can get insight into the development of Asian tourism over the next decade and how to develop sustainable tourism that aligns with global trends,” he said.

Dũng also expressed hope that the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism will continue to support HCM City tourism businesses and enterprises nationwide to participate in the events in the future.

Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Lê Trương Hiền Hòa highlighted the importance of the fair in connecting with businesses and staying updated on global tourism trends.

“We consider September and October as an important time to prepare for attracting tourists during the year-end season and planning for 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Crossing Vietnam Tour Trịnh Văn Nam said: "Our company is attending this fair with the aim of seeking customers and developing international partnerships, with a focus on the Asian and European markets as our target."

ITB Asia 2024, alongside MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, runs until October 25 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event features over 85 tourism organisations and convention bureaus from around the world, with 160 speakers and a hundred sessions focused on the theme 'Innovation for Tomorrow: Enhancing Future Resilience in Travel and Tourism'. — VNS