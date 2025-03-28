Việt Nam’s premier textile & garment industry expo to return to HCM City next month

This premier trade event will showcase the entire textile and garment industry, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from Việt Nam and across the globe.

Spanning approximately 34,000 square metres, SaigonTex - SaigonFabric 2025 will feature around 1,100 exhibitors, a 6 per cent increase from the event 2024.

The exhibitors come from around 25 countries and territories, including Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, the Netherlands, the US, UK, and Việt Nam.

Notable participants in the textile and garment industry include A Nguyen, Asia Pacific Rayon (Indonesia), Baolun Computer, Brother, Canlar Mekatronik (Turkey), Celikhan Yikama (Turkey), China Texmatech, Phenitex (Thailand), Phon Thinh Tae Gwang, Phuc Hung, Thien Hong Phuc, Timtex, and Timing, among others.

In the fabric and garment accessories sector, famous brands such as Baihe, Brotex, Dalat Worsted Spinning, Daluen, DH Textile, Eastman, Jay Chemical (India), Junzu, Grand Textile, Hong Viet, Hwajong label, Hyosung, KCC, Morito, Moririn, Marushin, Nhat Quang label, Nice Trims, and Thinh Gia Huy will join in the show.

Key highlights of the event:

*The second Product Presentation Programme (PPP), which will showcase eight main themes through static product displays, live technology demonstrations, and a dynamic fashion parade featuring professional dancers donned in the latest styles made from exhibitors' materials.

*Official pavilions will feature dedicated spaces from Jiangsu Province and Nantong City in China, the Taiwan Textile Federation, and other official representations from Korea and India.

*Business matching section organised by the Vietnam Textile and Garment Association (VITAS) will foster crucial connections between exhibitors and potential buyers while providing visitors the opportunity to engage with leading international brands and explore the latest innovations and technologies in textile and garment production.

The exhibition is endorsed and co-organised by the Vietnam Textile and Garment Association (VITAS), the Vietnam National Textile & Garment Group (VINATEX), the HCM City Textile and Garment – Embroidery Knitting Association (AGTEK), the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), CP Exhibition Ltd (Hong Kong), and CP Vietnam Exhibition Organising Co., Ltd. It is sponsored by Cotton Council International (CCI).

SaigonTex - SaigonFabric has solidified its position as Việt Nam's leading textile and garment exhibition over its 35-year history.

Held two times annually in HCM City and Hà Nội, the exhibition features a comprehensive display of textile machinery, garment machinery, dyes, chemicals, fabrics, and garment accessories. With the backing of Việt Nam's key industry associations – VITAS, VINATEX, and AGTEK, SaigonTex - SaigonFabric is the ultimate must-attend event for professionals looking to stay ahead in the textile and garment sectors.

For more information, press inquiries, or to register for the event, please contact:

CP Exhibition Ltd - Hong Kong

- Email: jason@cpexhibition.com

or CP Vietnam Exhibition Organising Co Ltd in HCM City

- Email: sales@cpvietnamexpo.com.

https://saigontex.com.vn/vi/dang-ki-tham-du