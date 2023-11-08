New visa policy for foreign tourists visiting Vietnam: more open and convenient

On August 15, 2023, the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam officially became effective. According to the new visa policy, the electronic visa (e-visa) period has been increased from 30 days to 90 days, and the temporary residence period for foreigners entering the country under unilateral visa exemption has been increased to 45 days.

90 days e-visa

Starting from August 15, 2023, Vietnam will issue electronic visas (e-visa) to citizens of all countries and territories in the world visiting Vietnam via 16 land border gates and 13 sea border gates, and 13 air border gates. This is regarded as a breakthrough in promoting international relations, opening the door for people-to-people cooperation and exchange, welcoming anyone from anywhere in the world to travel to Vietnam, visit relatives, work, carry out commercial activities. Visas can be used once or multiple times.

For comparison, previously, Vietnam only applied e-visa to 80 countries, with a maximum validity period of only one month (30 days). With this new policy, foreign tourists can safely plan longer travel or business trips in Vietnam without having to worry about extending or applying for a new visa.

Visa exemption period increased three times

Aside from the new open e-visa policy, another notable policy recently issued by the Vietnamese Government involves increasing the visa exemption period for tourists from countries on the list of countries unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam.

Specifically, according to Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP issued by the Vietnamese Government on August 14, 2023; the time limit for granting temporary residence to citizens of 13 countries: Federal Republic of Germany, French Republic, Italian Republic, Kingdom of Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russian Federation, Japan, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Denmark, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Norway, Republic of Finland and the Republic of Belarus have been increased three times (from 15 days up to 45 days) from the date of entry, regardless of passport type and purpose of entry, on the basis of meeting all entry conditions in accordance with the provisions of Vietnamese law.

Visa exemption for Phu Quoc

Aside from the new policies, foreign tourists visiting Vietnam may accidentally ignore the visa exemption policy for Phu Quoc. Currently, Phu Quoc is the only destination in Vietnam that applies a special visa policy with numerous advantages.

Specifically, according to Resolution No. 80/NQ-CP of the Government of Vietnam, Phu Quoc Economic Zone, Kien Giang Province is a coastal economic zone that has a visa exemption policy for foreigners to enter and stay for a period of no more than 30 days.

Foreigners who enter an international border gate of Vietnam (including by air and sea), stay in the transit area at that border gate, and then transfer to Phu Quoc island are also exempt from visa requirements under this regulation.

Phu Quoc offers a wide range of appealing experiences, from entertainment to relaxation, and has emerged as a global tourism hotspot in recent years. In 2019, CNN voted this place as one of the best destinations in Asia in 2019 and in 2021, US TIME magazine included Phu Quoc in the Top 100 best destinations in the world. Korean media refers to Phu Quoc as the "Maldives of Vietnam" and also identifies the island as a suitable destination for everyone from families to couples due to the abundance of appealing resort options by the sea. And most recently, the well-known American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler named Phu Quoc one of the top best islands in 2023, based on reader votes.

Currently and by the end of the year, many international routes, including Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and others, will operate with daily frequency in Phu Quoc. In addition, many other countries are also researching to open flights to Phu Quoc in the near future.