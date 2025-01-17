Climate risk index warns of threats to Cambodian children’s health, welfare

PHNOM PENH — The first Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI) has reported that nearly two million Cambodian children are facing climate change-related threats, especially floods, droughts and heat waves.

The CCRI, prepared by the Ministry of Environment and UNICEF, was officially launched by environment minister Eang Sophalleth and Will Parks, UNICEF representative to Cambodia.

In a UNICEF press release, the minister explained that the index is crucial in providing an additional roadmap for the government, as well as the ministry other relevant institutions, to prioritise actions that consider the well-being and protection of the most vulnerable children.

“This ensures that disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation strategies are integrated and focused on the needs of children and youth,” said Sophalleth.

He added that the information also serves as input for designing interventions and educational programs on climate risks, aimed at helping children and their families better understand the threats they face and prepare for climate change and disasters.

“The index provides critical insights into the unique vulnerabilities faced by children in the context of climate change. It is a tool that brings together data, analysis and insights to highlight the unique and disproportionate vulnerabilities children are facing due to climate change and environmental degradation,” according to the press release.

It highlights the risks to children’s health, education and protection caused by climate and environmental hazards such as riverine floods, droughts, heat, high wind speeds and vector-borne diseases. The index also offers actionable recommendations to strengthen resilience and ensure children are at the heart of climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

“The climate crisis is a child rights crisis,” said Parks, adding that the index will serve as a powerful tool for collective action, empowering leaders, communities and especially youth and children, to take concrete steps in mitigating and addressing the impacts of climate change.

The CCRI’s key findings include nearly two million children – over one third of the country’s youth – live in areas with a high or very high climate risk, primarily in rural areas and about one third of children face high exposure to drought conditions.

Nearly half of the children in the country are vulnerable to riverine floods.

The CCRI reveals that the most vulnerable children live in communes in the north-eastern region, around the Tonle Sap Lake and in the plains.

“These children face greater climate risks due to insufficient basic social services, particularly in health and nutrition, followed by inadequate livelihoods and social protection, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), child protection and education,” it said. — THE PHNOM PENH POST/ANN