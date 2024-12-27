Tickets for second leg of ASEAN Cup semifinal between Việt Nam-Singapore sell like hot cakes

HÀ NỘI - The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Phú Thọ province, which will host the second leg of the ASEAN Cup semifinal match between Việt Nam and Singapore, announced on December 27 that tickets for the match will be available for purchase both in-person and online.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for December 29 at the 20,000-seat Việt Trì Stadium in the province, starting at 8pm.

Ticket prices are set at 300,000 VND (US$11.8), 500,000 VND ($19.7), and 600,000 VND ($23.6).

In-person ticket sales began on the morning of December 27 at the indoor sports hall of the Phú Thọ Sports Complex in Việt Trì City. Tickets will be sold until they are sold out.

Thousands of fans already queued up outside the complex early in the morning, with many camping overnight on December 26 to secure tickets for the second-leg semi-final featuring the host team, Việt Nam.

Earlier, on December 22, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) began selling tickets online via the VinID app. However, all tickets sold out within just 15 minutes.

On December 26, Việt Nam beat Singapore 2-0 away in the first leg of the ASEAN Cup semifinals. VNA/VNS