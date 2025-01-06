Politics & Law
Home Society

School support for teachers and students in deprived areas

January 06, 2025 - 15:06
The project, Beautiful Schools for Children, was inaugurated on Sunday by the Sơn La Provincial Youth Union.
Representatives cut a ribbon to inaugurate new schools for ethnic students in Chiềng Công Commune, Mường La District, in the Sơn La northern mountainous province. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

SƠN LA — The project Beautiful Schools for Children was inaugurated on Sunday by the Sơn La Provincial Youth Union.

The project was conducted at the Tảo Ván and Chống Du Tẩu boarding schools for ethnic students in Chiềng Công Commune, Mường La District.

The construction at the Chống Du Tẩu School includes a 42-square-metre classroom and a restroom, worth VNĐ210 million (US$8,200), while the work at the Tảo Ván School includes a 42-square-metre classroom and a public office, worth VNĐ280 million ($11,000).

Funding for the construction has come from a number of organisations and individuals.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Sơn La Provincial Youth Union Lò Mạnh Cường said that the project aims to help children in remote and disadvantaged areas of the province have suitable learning facilities and to connect, support, and promote volunteer activities within the community. 

He said the Beautiful Schools initiative is especially significant due to the sponsors' contributions and the great efforts of the youth unions at all levels in the province. 

In recent years, youth unions and Party committees at all levels in Sơn La Province, together with local departments and organisations, have focused on taking care of the material and spiritual life of their communities, especially the younger generation. 

At the ribbon-cutting event, the ceremony organiser presented 56 gifts, including warm clothes and scarves, sweets, and lunch boxes, to students and 20 warm blankets to teachers in the area. 

Over the past few years, the youth unions have also lobbied for additional resources to implement hundreds of projects that bring value to the community, such as beautiful schools for children, clean water systems and infrastructure projects, including building bridges and houses for people. — VNS 

 

