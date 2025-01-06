Government launches plan for urban and rural system development through 2050

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has signed a decision to launch the comprehensive plan for urban and rural systems for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The plan aims to ensure the efficient and effective execution of the urban and rural framework, as outlined in Decision No. 891/QĐ-TTg, previously approved by the Prime Minister.

Under the plan, public investment projects, including major national initiatives, will adhere to the national priority list set in the National Master Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

These projects are also governed by the Government’s action programme implementing National Assembly Resolution No. 81/2023/QH15 and Government Resolution No. 90/NQ-CP.

Investment in regional and inter-regional technical infrastructure, urban and rural upgrades, and functional area developments, funded by public investment, will follow the regional planning implementation plan approved by the Prime Minister.

Provinces and centrally governed cities are tasked with implementing their respective provincial plans effectively, including those covering urban development, climate-resilient urban projects, smart city initiatives, green transition and low-emission urban projects, and housing welfare programmes.

Rural development projects will be carried out under the national target programme to build new-style rural areas.

For projects funded by non-public investment sources, provinces and cities are encouraged to attract private investment. This approach will ensure compliance with regulations and maximise resource efficiency.

The plan also mandates the development of legal frameworks, including the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, the Law on Urban Development Management and the Law on Water Supply and Drainage, along with their guiding documents.

Ministries, sectors, and localities are required to submit proposals to the Prime Minister. These include a national programme for urban construction, renovation and reconstruction, as well as urban infrastructure development.

Amendments to the nationwide urban classification plan are also part of the initiatives outlined in the plan. — VNS