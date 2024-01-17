Hà Nội prepares for grand fireworks on Lunar New Year's Eve

HÀ NỘI — To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Hà Nội will launch fireworks at 30 sites across the capital, with nine of these sites having high-altitude fireworks.

These nine selected sites are: the Hà Nội Post Office and the Hà Nội Mới newspaper headquarters in Hoàn Kiếm District; the Lạc Long Quân Garden in Tây Hồ District; the F1 Hà Nội Circuit in Nam Từ Liêm District; Thống Nhất Park in Hai Bà Trưng District; Văn Quán Lake in Hà Đông District; Sơn Tây citadel in Sơn Tây District; Tam Hiệp balancing lake in Thanh Trì District; and Đông Anh Sports Centre in Đông Anh District.

The fireworks will last for fifteen minutes from 12:00 AM on February 10.

The Hà Nội People's Committee urges localities to use funding from businesses and organisations for firework displays, and ensure strict security and safety at and around fireworks sites in the capital. — VNS