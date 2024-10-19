Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Singaporean counterpart on AIPA-45 sidelines

October 19, 2024 - 21:19
Chairman Mẫn said that Singapore is a very important partner of Việt Nam, ranking second out of the 146 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam in many fields such as manufacturing-processing industry, real estate, and trade.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn (right) meets his Singaporean counterpart Seah Kian Peng in Vientiane on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Seah Kian Peng in Vientiane on October 19, on the sidelines on the ongoing 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45).

Mẫn expressed his delight at the positive and substantive growth of the Việt Nam-Singapore relationship over the past more than 50 years of bilateral diplomatic relations and more than 10 years of strategic partnership with many important milestones in all fields and through all channels of Party, parliament, government, and people-to-people exchange.

Seah Kian Peng expressed sympathy to Việt Nam over the losses caused by Typhoon Yagi, saying that he hopes the support from Singapore can help Vietnamese people overcome difficulties and resume normal life.

Agreeing on Mẫn's assessments on the ties between the two countries, the Singaporean top legislator noted that high-ranking leaders have regularly visited each other. In the economic field, Singapore's investment in Việt Nam is very large. The two countries have conducted many exchange and connection activities in many fields, including personnel training, he said.

Noting that Singaporean investors are optimistic about Việt Nam's economic prospects, he emphasised that this is a basis for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

Mẫn thanked the Government and people of Singapore for supporting Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

He said that Singapore is a very important partner of Việt Nam, ranking second out of the 146 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam in many fields such as manufacturing-processing industry, real estate, and trade.

Mẫn noted that two-way trade reached US$6.8 billion in the first eight months of 2024, up 12.7 per cent year on year.

He thanked Singapore for supporting Việt Nam at inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UPU), AIPA, and Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

Highlighting the great potential of cooperation between the two countries, Mẫn proposed to strengthen the bilateral cooperative relationship in the spirit of "good becoming better", bringing the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

The two sides should increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level delegations of the National Assembly, young parliamentarians' groups, and female parliamentarians' groups, while continuing to promote their coordination mechanism at multilateral parliamentary forums such as IPU, AIPA, and APPF, and supporting each other's stance on regional and international issues, he suggested.

Mẫn took the occasion to invite Seah Kian Peng to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Australia target US$20 billion in bilateral trade

Both officials viewed the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May as a strong, historical development step in the bilateral ties, opening up a new cooperation period with higher political trust and more intensive, extensive, and practical cooperation.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China deepen defence cooperation

Giang highlighted the continuous development of the bilateral relationship, which has grown more practically and effectively in recent times, achieving significant milestones, further deepening and enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and speeding up the building of a Việt Nam- China community with a shared future.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman highlights Việt Nam-Laos people-to-people exchanges

Mẫn suggested the two sides continue their close coordination in implementing the agreement across spheres, facilitating the operations of Vietnamese businesses in Laos, as well as the activities of Vietnamese organisations and associations in the country, contributing to local socio-economic development and the bilateral ties.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom