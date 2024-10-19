AIPA's 45th General Assembly opens in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — The 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) opened in Vientiane on October 19.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn led the Vietnamese delegation to the event.

Opening the event, President of the Lao NA and Chair of AIPA-45 Saysomphone Phomvihane highlighted the significance of the AIPA as a forum to exchange strategic orientations to realise the common goals of AIPA and ASEAN.

The AIPA-45 is taking place amid complicated and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, including many important problems such as conflicts in many places, climate change, natural disasters, and economic and financial crises.

In the face of unprecedented difficulties and challenges, cooperation has continued to be valued and become a prominent trend in relations among countries, he noted.

The Lao top legislator said that the trend of solidarity and cooperation is clearly demonstrated through ASEAN's efforts in implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, ASEAN Community Blueprint 2025, ASEAN Connectivity Blueprint 2025, and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plan.

The AIPA 2024 Chair affirmed the important role of AIPA as a legislative body representing the will and aspirations of the people of ASEAN member states with the core task of supporting ASEAN in pursuing the common goals and bringing about practical benefits.

Theme "The Role of Parliaments in Enhancing Connectivity and Inclusive Growth of ASEAN”, AIPA-45 will supplement ASEAN's joint cooperation efforts in the spirit of the 2024 theme of promoting connectivity and resilience, he said, stressing that this demonstrates AIPA's commitment to promoting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, enhancing regional connectivity, promoting infrastructure development, and perfecting the legal framework on transportation, telecommunications, energy connectivity and other important areas.

These initiatives facilitate trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges among the ASEAN member states, and promote economic integration while narrowing the development gap, improving the quality of people's lives, and contributing to consolidating a harmonious and equally developed community with open relations with external partners, the leader added.

He suggested that the AIPA and ASEAN strengthen cooperation and mutual support in completing their assigned tasks, promoting peace, stability and sustainable development, and meeting the practical interests of the people.

Addressing the opening ceremony, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith lauded the theme of the AIPA-45 as demonstrating the commitment and efforts to turn Laos from a landlocked country into a hub of connectivity in the region.

AIPA-45 is a chance for member parliaments to seek ways to strengthen AIPA cooperation and future orientations, contributing to the building of the ASEAN Community, he said, highlighting the role of AIPA in representing ASEAN people and reinforcing the legal foundation for promotion of ASEAN cooperation frameworks and collaboration with outside partners.

With 27 years of ASEAN membership and three times performing the role of the ASEAN Chair, Laos always considers ASEAN an important pillar in the country's foreign policy, the Lao top leader underlined.

In his message to AIPA-45, Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm highly valued the AIPA-45 theme and hailed contributions that the organisation has made over the past 50 years as the legislative and supervisory body to building a cohesive and united ASEAN Community for peace, cooperation, prosperous development, and benefits for all people.

Emphasising that ASEAN is at an important moment in the process of community building towards strong changes, the Vietnamese top leader held that it is necessary to continue to strengthen the connection and mutual support between AIPA and ASEAN, in which ASEAN cooperation is an important foundation to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation and AIPA cooperation, the driving force creating a favourable framework, effectively supporting state/government diplomacy among the ASEAN member states as well as with outside partners.

The Vietnamese NA has been and will participate proactively, positively, and responsibly in AIPA activities, contributing to building a united, strong, and prosperous ASEAN Community, Lâm affirmed.

Prior to the opening of the AIPA-45, President of the Lao NA and Chair of AIPA-45 Saysomphone Phomvihane hosted a reception for heads of delegations from AIPA member countries, observers, partners, and guests to the event.

He hailed the role of AIPA member countries in promoting and connecting the common growth of ASEAN, especially in developing infrastructure and transportation and facilitating effective connections in trade, investment, education, healthcare, tourism, and services.

Over the years, the cooperative relationship between AIPA member countries and AIPA development partners has produced fruitful results, contributing to promoting solidarity, creating trust and mutual support in cooperation mechanisms, together solving regional and international issues for peace, stability, sustainability, cooperation for development in the region and the world, he noted.

He said that during AIPA-45, member countries will discuss many important issues on politics, economy, society, women, and cooperation mechanisms to support the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

Saysomphone Phomvihane said he believes the event will offer a chance for participants to meet, promote cooperation, solidarity, and mutual trust, and exchange viewpoints to reach a high consensus. — VNS