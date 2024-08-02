Việt Nam, Suriname strengthen cooperation

BUENOS AIRES — Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil and Suriname Bùi Văn Nghị has presented his credentials to Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

At a reception for the Vietnamese diplomat following the presentation on July 26, President Santokhi offered his regards to State President Tô Lâm and Vietnamese people.

He said he hopes Ambassador Nghi will work to promote relations between the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Ambassador Nghị extended President Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s regards to President Santokhi, and pledged that he will make positive contributions to the growth of ties between the two countries and deepen the traditional friendship and sound cooperation between the two governments and peoples, heading to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2027.

He held that cooperation between Việt Nam and Surinam has yet to match the potential of the two countries, especially in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry and cultivation, eco-tourism, aquatic farming and fisheries.

President Santokhi affirmed that his country will always support and create favourable conditions for the ambassador and the Vietnamese community in this South African country.

During his stay in Suriname from July 24-31, Ambassador Nghị had meetings with Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Albert Ramdin; Minister of Labour, Employment and Youth Affairs Steven Mac Andrew; and Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Permanand Sewdien.

At the meetings, Surinamese officials hailed Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and the role that Việt Nam plays in the international community and the country’s positive contributions to the expansion of the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

Ramdim affirmed his country’s support to Việt Nam at multilateral forums, and vowed to promote delegation exchanges at high and all levels, and collaboration among businesses and peoples of the two sides in the coming time.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy coordinated with the Suriname Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise the Việt Nam - Suriname Business Forum in the capital city of Paramaribo with the participation of 50 Surinamese and 10 Vietnamese businesses.

Addressing the forum, Ambassador Nghị highlighted promising areas for Việt Nam and Suriname to promote cooperation. Participants showed their interest in cooperation in agriculture, and shared their experience and knowledge in agriculture, wooden furniture, animal feed production, aquaculture, and oil and gas exploitation services.

The embassy also held a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Suriname. — VNS