Việt Nam, India strengthen defence cooperation

NEW DEHLI — The 14th Việt Nam-India defence policy dialogue was held in New Delhi on Thursday, during which the two sides committed to enhancing cooperation in various areas.

Co-chaired by Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Indian Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, the dialogue offers an opportunity for the two sides to discuss cooperation contents in the time ahead, contributing to fostering the bilateral defence collaboration - an important, strategic pillar of the Việt Nam-India comprehensive strategic partnership, for the sake of the two countries’ people, and for peace and stability in the region and the world.

Chiến highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two countries, saying since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, the bilateral cooperation has been growing more practically and effectively across fields, including defence-security.

He said the state visit to India by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính from Tuesday to Thursday shows that Việt Nam attaches importance to and wishes to deepen the mutual trust and the comprehensive strategic partnership, matching the interests and aspirations of Vietnamese and Indian people.

The official also appreciated India’s support and collaboration in training and raising personnel quality for the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA), as well as preferential credit and aid packages, and non-refundable assistance from the Indian Government and Ministry Defence to VPA units, helping them improve capacity.

The two sides highly valued defence cooperation outcomes since the 13th dialogue, and shared the view that the bilateral defence collaboration has been constantly consolidated and strengthened with high mutual trust and tangible results, especially in all-level delegation exchanges and meetings; the signing of cooperation documents; the maintenance of consultation and dialogue mechanisms, and exchange between young officers; personnel training; defence industry; and UN peacekeeping operations.

They agreed to continue their close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, especially those led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and events hosted by each country.

The Vietnamese side affirmed its support for India in enhancing defence cooperation with ASEAN member countries, including the organisation of the informal meeting of defense ministers of ASEAN countries and India, as well as its support for the South Asian nation as a co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Counter Terrorism for 2024-27 period.

The two sides exchanged views on the regional and international situation, and issues of shared concern.

For the maritime issue, Chiến stressed that maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) is an interest and concern of the region and the world at large, affirming Việt Nam’s consistent stance on resolutely and persistently protecting its national sovereignty, sovereign right, and legitimate interests at sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The two sides consented to step up the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially the high one; the implementation of reached cooperation mechanisms; cooperation in training, defence industry, cyber security, military medicine, and search and rescue operations; the implementation of credit and non-refundable aid packages; coordination at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN-led frameworks; and cooperation between research agencies; among others.

Chiến invited leaders of the Indian defence ministry and prestigious businesses to attend the second Việt Nam International Defence Expo in December. Aramane confirmed India’s participation at the event.

At the end of the dialogue, Chiến and his Indian counterpart signed a letter of intent on training cooperation. — VNS