NA continues extraordinary session with law amendments, public investment, target programmes

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth extraordinary session on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on the execution of national target programmes, public investment and law amendments.

At the Wednesday meeting, head of the NA committee for economic affairs Vũ Hồng Thanh presented a report on the changes in the draft amendment to the land law based on NA deputies’ comments.

The document was compiled in coordination with the NA secretary-general, the NA committee on law, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment as well as other relevant agencies.

Clauses within the amendment have been adjusted to ensure clarity and coherence, avoiding different interpretations.

The NA’s fifth extraordinary session saw 29 spoken and nine written comments from the NA deputies on the draft land law amendment, which were sent to the drafting and management committees for review.

The draft amendment to the Law on Credit Institutions also received 14 comments for adjustments, which were taken into account by the NA committee on law, the State Bank of Vietnam and other related departments.

The NA Standing Committee on Wednesday also discussed changes to the medium-term public investment plan using the central budget for the 2021-2025 period, as well as several special policies and mechanisms to accelerate the execution of national target programmes.

As part of the public investment plan, general contingencies are expected to be allocated to 50 projects in five priority sectors, which include exports, agriculture, advanced technology, small- and medium-sized businesses and supporting industries.

Approximately VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.4 billion) is allocated to key transport projects.

There was also VNĐ30.6 trillion ($1.2 billion) expected to be distributed to projects with unfinished investment procedures.

Once these procedures are completed, the Government will report to the NA for approval before allocating funds to the ministries, departments or localities in charge of the projects.

The NA Standing Committee also review the draft resolution on special policies and mechanisms to mitigate bottlenecks and accelerate progress in the execution of national target programmes, and clarifies the roles of local People’s Committee and People’s Council on this matter.

Regarding the adjustment of State budget estimates and investment plans, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ agrees with the Government on decentralisation for flexibility and proactiveness in management, emphasising the goal achievement of each project.

The authority to make changes is confined within the scope of each project to ensure coherence among different programmes and avoid complicated administrative procedures. — VNS