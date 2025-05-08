Việt Nam mobilises all resources to propel national growth

HÀ NỘI — This year marks a significant milestone for all Vietnamese people, with many major events – the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 80th anniversary of National Day.

After nearly 40 years of implementing the renewal process under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the nation has overcome numerous difficulties and achieved significant historical accomplishments.

Việt Nam, from a poor country ravaged by war and subjected to isolation, has now emerged as a developing nation with middle-income status, deeply and broadly integrated into the global economy.

In the first four months of 2025, Việt Nam’s socio-economic situation has achieved better results compared to the same period last year across most sectors.

At a meeting with voters in Cần Thơ City ahead of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính noted that economic growth was the highest compared to the same period since 2020; macroeconomic stability was maintained, inflation was under control and major balances were ensured.

The average CPI in the first quarter increased by 3.22 per cent. Exports and imports reached over US$202 billion, a 13.7 per cent increase compared to the same period, with a trade surplus of $3.16 billion. State budget revenue exceeded VNĐ721 trillion, achieving 36.7 per cent of the annual estimate, and increasing by 29.3 per cent compared to the same period.

Social welfare was ensured and people's living standards were being enhanced. Việt Nam’s happiness index in 2025 rose by 8 places, ranking 46th, second only to Singapore in Southeast Asia.

Key priorities

The significant achievements in the first quarter of the year are positive signs when Việt Nam is entering the era of nation’s rise that begins with a significant event – the 14th National Congress of the Party to be held in early 2026.

Since the 10th plenum of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has repeatedly addressed and deeply analysed the new era of nation’s rise.

The General Secretary has outlined seven key priorities of the new era.

First, improving the Party's leadership methods. It is essential to enhance the leadership capacity, self-correct, and build a clean and strong Party to continue guiding the nation along the path of development in the new era.

Second, enhancing the Party's role in building and perfecting a socialist rule-of-law state for the people, by the people, and for the people. This includes recognising, respecting, ensuring, and protecting human rights and citizens' rights.

Third, streamlining organisational structures for effective and efficient operations. The General Secretary asserts that this is a very urgent issue that must be addressed as soon as possible for the benefit of the people and the nation.

Fourth, focusing on building a team of officials, especially key personnel at all levels. In response to the increasing demands for development and integration, the team of officials, particularly key personnel, must meet important standards: they should have solid political resolve; possess clear ethics, a high sense of responsibility, and be exemplary, honest, and dedicated to serving the people, free from personal gain, corruption, and negativity; demonstrate innovative and creative thinking; be able to seize opportunities, dare to think, act, and take responsibility for the common good, without evading or being passive in the face of emerging issues; and possess practical skills and leadership and management abilities.

Fifth, strengthening socio-economic development. It is necessary to make even stronger breakthroughs in development institutions, removing bottlenecks and barriers.

Sixth, enhancing the application of science and technology and digital transformation. Implementing a digital transformation revolution with strong and comprehensive reforms is essential to adjust production relations and create new momentum for development.

Seventh, intensifying the fight against waste, which is on par with combating corruption and negativity. This involves implementing Party regulations for identification, as well as national strategies, legal provisions, and enforcement across the entire Party, people, and military.

The Party chief told Vietnam News Agency: “In the context of a world filled with opportunities and advantages, yet also facing numerous difficulties and challenges, under the leadership of the CPV, and based on the strength of national unity, closely linking the Party's will with the people's aspirations, Việt Nam will undoubtedly advance steadily into a new era – an era of nation’s rise – contributing even more to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and globally.

"It is in line with late President Hồ Chí Minh's wish to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Việt Nam, making a worthy contribution to the global revolutionary cause.”

“On this journey, the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam hope to continue receiving strong support and close cooperation from friends, partners and peace-loving people around the world.” — VNS