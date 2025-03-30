Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

GF leases 1,000 electric cars to real estate company

March 30, 2025 - 08:47
This collaboration aims to develop a green tourism model, enhancing sustainable travel experiences for customers.
A fleet of EVs was leased to First Real Estate JSC. — Photo courtesy of VinFast

HÀ NỘI — Green Future Trading and Service Joint Stock Company (GF), formerly known as FGF, on March 28 signed a landmark agreement to lease 1,000 VinFast electric cars to First Real Estate Joint Stock Company.

This collaboration aims to develop a green tourism model, enhancing sustainable travel experiences for customers.

As part of the agreement, Green Future will initially deliver 300 cars to First Real Estate to kick start the promotion of this model. The remaining vehicles are scheduled for delivery later this year.

The fleet will be operated by two subsidiaries of First Real Estate: Viet An Group Joint Stock Company and Green Motion Joint Stock Company.

This operational structure is designed to ensure professionalism, efficiency and synchronsation, contributing to the broader goal of advancing green transportation in Đà Nẵng. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam-Canada Business Association expands operation

The establishment of the Eastern Chapter not only marks a significant step in the Việt Nam-Canada Business Association's growth but also addresses the rising demand for networking and collaboration among Vietnamese and Canadian entrepreneurs in the region.
Economy

Inspection team in rice export oversight

The inspection team will focus on enforcing legal regulations related to rice export business activities in the Mekong Delta region, addressing violations while reviewing market supply and demand, as well as pricing.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom