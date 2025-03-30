GF leases 1,000 electric cars to real estate company

HÀ NỘI — Green Future Trading and Service Joint Stock Company (GF), formerly known as FGF, on March 28 signed a landmark agreement to lease 1,000 VinFast electric cars to First Real Estate Joint Stock Company.

This collaboration aims to develop a green tourism model, enhancing sustainable travel experiences for customers.

As part of the agreement, Green Future will initially deliver 300 cars to First Real Estate to kick start the promotion of this model. The remaining vehicles are scheduled for delivery later this year.

The fleet will be operated by two subsidiaries of First Real Estate: Viet An Group Joint Stock Company and Green Motion Joint Stock Company.

This operational structure is designed to ensure professionalism, efficiency and synchronsation, contributing to the broader goal of advancing green transportation in Đà Nẵng. — VNS