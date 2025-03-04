Agro-forestry-fisheries exports rise 8.3 per cent over two months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fisheries exports reached an estimated US$4.4 billion in February, marking a 37.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

This pushed the total export value in the first two months of 2025 to $9.38 billion, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE).

Of the total, agricultural products brought home $4.89 billion during the first two months, up 4.5 per cent, while the contribution from animal farming was $72.2 million, marking a 4 per cent increase.

Aquatic product exports saw a significant boost of 18.6 per cent to $1.42 billion, and forestry product exports rose 11.9 per cent to $2.68 billion. Salt exports saw a remarkable increase, doubling to $1.4 million.

Asia remained the dominant market for Việt Nam's agro-forestry-fisheries products, accounting for 42.2 per cent of the total export value. The Americas and Europe followed, with respective shares of 24.2 per cent and 15.5 per cent. Shipments to Africa and Oceania represented smaller shares, at 2.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

In terms of specific markets, exports to the US surged by 18.9 per cent, while those to China recorded a decline of 4.3 per cent. The Japanese market also saw a rise of 19.1 per cent.

Among key agricultural products, Việt Nam's coffee exports reached 284,000 tonnes from January to February, valued at $1.58 billion. Although the volume decreased by 28.4 per cent, the value climbed 26.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The increase was attributed to a significant jump in average export prices, which soared 76.3 per cent to nearly $5,575 per tonne. Germany, Italy, and Japan were the largest markets for Vietnamese coffee.

Pepper exports also showed a positive trend, with volume falling by 9.4 per cent but value increasing by 52 per cent to 28,000 tonnes and $188.7 million.

Meanwhile, 1.1 million tonnes of rice worth $613 million was shipped abroad during the reviewed period. While the volume increased 5.9 per cent, the value fell 13.6 per cent. The average export price of rice dropped 18.3 per cent year-on-year to $553.6 per tonne. The Philippines was the largest buyer of Vietnamese rice, accounting for 38.6 per cent of the total exports, followed by Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana with shares of 15.9 per cent and 12.3 per cent, respectively.

Fruit and vegetable exports posted a decline of 11 per cent in value to $724.5 million. China remained the largest market for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables, making up 46.5 per cent of the total shipments, followed by the US and Thailand with respective shares of 8.3 and 5.3 per cent, according to the MoAE. — VNS