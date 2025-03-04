Over 4,000 Ford Explorer vehicles recalled in Việt Nam for safety inspection

HÀ NỘI — Ford Motor Company has announced a recall of 4,142 Ford Explorer vehicles in Việt Nam to inspect and replace the exterior trim on the A-pillar, as part of the automaker’s global safety recall programme, according to Việt Nam Register (VR).

The affected vehicles were manufactured in the US between May 17, 2010, and March 3, 2019, before being imported and distributed by Ford Việt Nam Co Ltd.

The recall campaign runs until January 15, 2030, ensuring ample time for owners to bring their vehicles in for inspection and repairs. The process is estimated to take about 1.5 hours per vehicle and will be provided free of charge.

According to Ford Motor, the issue involves A-pillar retention clips, the components responsible for securing the trim that covers the vehicle’s roof supports along the windshield. In some cases, these clips may not be properly engaged, potentially causing the trim to become loose or detach completely while the vehicle is in motion.

This could pose a safety hazard to other road users, as detached trim pieces may fall off unexpectedly. The automaker attributes the issue to assembly process errors or previous repairs involving windshield replacement or reattachment.

As part of the recall, affected vehicles will undergo a free inspection and replacement of any loose or improperly secured A-pillar trim. The procedure will be carried out in accordance with Ford Motor’s official technical guidelines.

Ford Việt Nam recommended customers to visit an authorised dealership for a free safety inspection and replacement of any affected parts, ensuring their own safety and that of their passengers.

For Ford Explorer vehicles imported through independent channels (such as personal imports, diplomatic vehicles, or units brought in by other companies), Ford Việt Nam is willing to provide assistance upon request if the vehicles are covered under Ford Motor’s recall. — VNS