Home Economy

International shipbuilding expo to take place in Hà Nội

March 04, 2025 - 11:11
The event will feature more than 100 exhibitors, including those from countries with developed maritime industries.
A shipbuilding factory at a member company of the Việt Nam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC). — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 10th International Exhibition on Shipbuilding and Offshore Technology (Vietship 2025) will take place in Hà Nội from March 5 to 7.

The event, co-organised by the Việt Nam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) and Việt Nam Shipbuilding Engineering Company (VISEC), will feature some 200 booths of more than 100 exhibitors, including those from countries with developed maritime industries, such as Norway, the Netherlands, China, Finland, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Notably, the exhibition will showcase maritime transportation modes and services, logistics services, design, registration, consultation, maritime research and training, and maritime media and publications.

Key highlights will include cutting-edge technologies for shipbuilding and ship repair, and offshore oil and gas exploration and wind power equipment and technology.

The event will offer a prime opportunity for businesses and investors to get updates, share state-of-the-art technologies, and seek investment to further accelerate the development of the shipbuilding sector.

There will be a forum that connects buyers and suppliers, along with seminars on trends, technologies, and challenges in the maritime industry.

The three-day exhibition will also feature the signing of a variety of contracts and cooperation agreements among key industry players.

Vietship, first held in 2002, is the largest and longest-standing maritime exhibition in Việt Nam. — VNS

Economy

International food and hotel expo to take place in Hà Nội

The Food & Hospitality Hanoi 2025 trade exhibition will be held at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre from March 18 to 20. The event will feature over 170 global companies, showcasing a diverse range of food and beverage (F&B) products and hospitality services.

More on this story

