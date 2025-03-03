Đà Nẵng invests nearly $5.5 million in science and technology development

HÀ NỘI — Since 2021, Đà Nẵng has implemented more than 100 science and technology projects at various levels, with a total investment of VNĐ140 billion (nearly US$5.5 million), according to the city’s Department of Science and Technology.

Of the total investment, VNĐ107 billion came from the city's science and technology budget, VNĐ11 billion from central Government funding and VNĐ22 billion from other sources.

Between 2021 and 2024, Đà Nẵng issued 59 policies and regulatory frameworks to promote science, technology and innovation. These include support for enterprises in technology innovation and start-up incubation, intellectual property development, incentives for creative labour and standards and measurement regulations to enhance product quality and productivity.

In recent years, Đà Nẵng has taken the lead in establishing policies to foster an innovative start-up ecosystem.

The city has focused on several key policy areas: personal income tax and corporate income tax exemptions for innovative start-ups, incentives for transferring shares and capital into start-ups, support for start-up project development, regulations on controlled trials of new technological solutions, and investment policies for the use of science and technology infrastructure for start-ups.

Lê Thị Thục, deputy director of the Department of Science and Technology, emphasised that Đà Nẵng is working to remove institutional and budgetary barriers, especially in building technical infrastructure. The city aims to strengthen policy frameworks, enhance human resources for science and innovation, and address regulatory obstacles to attract and retain top scientists and experts.

One of Đà Nẵng’s key priorities is to develop policies that attract, retain and empower talented scientists and specialists to lead scientific and technological missions in the city.

Additionally, Đà Nẵng is reviewing and proposing solutions to eliminate bottlenecks, unlock domestic resources and introduce preferential mechanisms to attract foreign investment and knowledge transfer.

The city is also considering relaxing work permit requirements, visas and residency policies to encourage international experts to work in Đà Nẵng, fostering a stronger scientific and technological landscape. — VNS