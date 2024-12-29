Anti-dumping measure imposed on Chinese wind turbine towers

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam has imposed anti-dumping measures on some wind turbine towers imported from the People’s Republic of China, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The measures, outlined in Decision No. 3453/QĐ-BCT by the MoIT, will last for five years. The ministry said the anti-dumping measures were the appropriate response to dumped imports and parts of Việt Nam’s efforts to address the harm caused to its domestic industries.

An investigation by the Vietnamese Trade Remedies Authority has concluded that some Chinese exporters had sold wind turbine towers in Việt Nam at unfairly low prices. These imports, classified under HS codes 7308.20.11 and 7308.20.19, or under HS codes 8502.31.10 and 8502.31.20 when imported as components of wind-powered generator systems, were found to be undermining the domestic market.

Wind turbine towers are critical parts of wind-powered generator systems. They connect the tower base to the nacelle housing the turbine, supporting the turbine and blades while bearing operational loads. These towers typically account for 5 to 7 per cent of the total value of a complete system.

The authority stressed the importance of the competitive strength of Việt Nam’s domestic wind turbine tower industry as a key manufacturer, part of one of the world’s leading production groups, accounts for 15 per cent of global wind power capacity. Vietnamese companies have exported large quantities of products to major markets such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Evidence gathered during the investigation has showed Chinese dumped imports severely undermined Vietnamese domestic industries. Indicators such as production output, market share, sales volume, revenue, profits, and industry employment fell to their lowest level during the investigation period.

The measures are to come into effect 15 days after the issuance of the Decision, dated December 24.

In addition, wind turbine towers imported from other countries or regions are not subject to this decision. The Trade Remedies Authority will continue to monitor and review the anti-dumping duties on Chinese-origin wind turbine towers, underscoring the country’s commitment to protecting its domestic industries. VNS