Mê Linh harnesses the potential of OCOP products

HÀ NỘI — Mê Linh District, located 29km northwest of Hà Nội's centre, has implemented the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, enabling agricultural products to be rated and bringing higher incomes to local farmers.

Mê Linh has been actively promoting the OCOP programme alongside agricultural development over the past few years. As a result, the district now boasts 75 OCOP products, which highlight the region's unique characteristics and contribute to the formation of large-scale concentrated production areas, the establishment of stable raw material regions and new opportunities for farmers to link production with consumption.

Đàm Văn Đua, Director of the Đông Cao General Service Cooperative, said the cooperative has developed a raw material region of over 200 hectares involving local households in the cultivation of vegetables, roots and fruits. Annually, the cooperative produces around 30,000 tonnes of these products, generating an income of up to VNĐ500 million per household.

After receiving OCOP recognition, the cooperative's products have seen increased market demand, with many businesses visiting and placing orders for production.

In Tam Đồng Commune, known for its glutinous rice production, Mê Linh District has designated 100 hectares for high-quality rice cultivation. Leveraging this advantage, various organisations and individuals have partnered with farmers to grow sticky rice as a raw material for making cốm (young green rice) for the market.

Since early 2023, the Green Farm Mê Linh Cooperative has built a large model field for high-quality organic rice cultivation on an area of over 10 hectares rented from local farmers. The rice is processed into OCOP products such as fresh cốm, cốm cakes, sticky rice and cốm patties, to enhance economic value.

Trần Thùy Liên, Director of the Green Farm Mê Linh Cooperative, noted that participating in the OCOP programme has enabled the cooperative to join trade promotion activities organised by the Hà Nội New Rural Development Programme Coordination Office and the Mê Linh District People's Committee. As a result, sales have increased, and the cooperative’s products have gained broader recognition. The cooperative's revenue is estimated to have grown by over 15 per cent since joining the OCOP programme.

Lê Văn Khương, Vice Chairman of the Mê Linh District People's Committee, stated that the district has designated 13 specialised cultivation areas, each covering at least 20 hectares. These include high-quality rice production areas in Liên Mạc, Tam Đồng and Tự Lập communes; fruit-growing regions in Hoàng Kim, Chu Phan and Tiến Thắng communes; high-quality rose cultivation areas in Mê Linh and Đại Thịnh communes; and vegetable-growing regions in Tráng Việt, Tiền Phong, Tiến Thắng and Văn Khê communes.

Mê Linh has been supporting six OCOP product introduction and sales points while actively connecting with units inside and outside the city, enabling producers to participate in events promoting OCOP products. This has helped increase economic value for producers on their cultivated land. Most OCOP products, after receiving their star ratings, have seen higher market value and expanded market access, bringing joy and motivation to farmers to further pursue wealth through OCOP.

To continue leveraging the strengths of OCOP products, Mê Linh District has developed a plan for the OCOP programme from 2021 to 2025, aiming for 122 products to achieve a three- to four-star rating by 2025. In 2024, the district plans to evaluate and rate 29 products registered for OCOP participation. Among these, some products -- including lotus tea, products made from fresh cốm and environmentally friendly handicrafts -- have shown great potential for becoming key export items, promising high economic returns for the district.

To support the development and maximise the strengths of Mê Linh's OCOP products, Nguyễn Văn Chí, Deputy Chief of the Hà Nội New-Style Rural Development Programme Coordination Office, said that in recent years, Hà Nội's agricultural sector has collaborated with Mê Linh District to organise various events introducing OCOP products linked with the culture of provinces and cities across the country.

These events have enabled Mê Linh's OCOP producers to network, exchange experiences, connect in trade, promote brands, engage in trade promotion, find customers and explore digital transformation solutions to continuously improve product productivity and quality.

This article has been published in collaboration with the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội. — VNS