Hà Nội Opera Theatre shapes up to be a landmark of the century

An unprecedented scale and exterior

“The Hà Nội Opera Theatre is like ‘an island of music’, a place where world-class artistic programmes can be held,” architect Renzo Piano shared about the upcoming iconic opera theatre set to rise by West Lake.

Renzo Piano is a laureate of the prestigious Pritzker Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize for architecture. He has expressed a deep passion for this project, to which he has devoted extensive research.

“I want the opera theatre at West Lake to be listed among the world’s most famous opera houses, including those in Paris, Milan, Berlin, London, New York and Los Angeles,” he said.

To realise that vision, Renzo Piano Building Workshop has created architectural plans for the Hà Nội Opera Theatre, featuring a total floor area of 45,000 square metres. This figure is six times the size of an 11-a-side football field.

The theatre includes two main auditoriums with a combined seating capacity of over 2,800. The opera auditorium offers 1,805 seats, more than three times the size of the Hà Nội Opera House located on Tràng Tiền Street. Meanwhile, the multipurpose hall accommodates between 1,010 and 2,000 attendees.

The most striking and unique feature is its unprecedented domed roof. If the Sydney Opera House is known for its shell-shaped design and Singapore’s Esplanade resembles a microphone or even a durian fruit, depending on one’s imagination, the Hà Nội Opera Theatre evokes the West Lake’s waves and the beauty of a pearl.

At first glance, the dome may appear to be spontaneous in shape. Still, in reality, it is the result of a highly complex architectural design with advanced mathematical and physical principles.

The dome is composed of interlinked individual vaults. Each vault follows a catenary curve, which represents the optimal structural shape for covering large spans, similar to natural forms like an eggshell.

To create this unique structure, the architects used the most advanced digital technologies available, including geometric modelling, finite element analysis and nonlinear time-history simulations.

Specialised studies and tests, including wind tunnel testing, geotechnical analysis and seismic simulations, have also been conducted to ensure the structure’s integrity, with a design lifespan of at least 100 years.

The result is a dome designed to cover a vast space, with a span reaching up to 80 metres. The entire roof structure stretches over 130 metres in length and width, supported by four mega columns inside and along the edge. The dome is cast in place using reinforced concrete, with the thinnest section measuring only 250mm.

If the entire structure were scaled down to the size of an egg, the dome’s shell would be thinner than an eggshell. Its surface is coated with a ceramic layer with a pearlescent effect, allowing it to reflect light and movement in tune with the changing hues of the sky and West Lake’s surface at sunrise, sunset or in the evening light.

Interiors for top performances

The opera theatre’s interior is crafted to accommodate a wide range of functions such as opera, pop and rock concerts, film screenings and gala events. The building also includes distinctive spaces such as a museum, rehearsal rooms and a grand foyer, making the theatre a destination for cultural and artistic tourism.

As the centrepiece for world-class performances, the 1,805-seat opera auditorium features walls equipped with mechanically operated acoustic panels. Depending on the performance, these panels can be adjusted in multiple directions and positions to control sound reflection, absorption and reverberation time.

It aims to be tailored precisely to each show’s needs, like opera, concert, ballet, music festival and conference. This advanced technology is used in the world’s most versatile performing arts venues and meets the strictest standards required by international music stars.

To achieve the highest possible sound insulation, the auditoriums and rehearsal rooms are designed using the ‘box-in-box’ method, resting on acoustic isolation pads. Each room is designed as an individual box, and the opera theatre is a collection of boxes with a specified soundproof cushion.

Designed to accommodate a wide range of artistic performances, the auditoriums also use technology to automatically adjust seats, allowing maximum flexibility in spatial arrangements to suit performances by the world’s leading artists.

With cutting-edge global technology and an architectural design that celebrates visual artistry, the Hà Nội Opera Theatre is poised to become a world-class landmark that attracts renowned artists and global audiences to Hà Nội.