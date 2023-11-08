CapitaLand Development introduces Lumi Hanoi, a 4,000-unit high-end residential project in the West of Hanoi with a projected gross development value of S$1 billion

CapitaLand Development (CLD) will be developing a high-end residential project, Lumi Hanoi, at a prime location in the west of the capital city.

It has a projected total gross development value of around S$1 billion (VND18 trillion). To be developed over an area of around 5.6 hectares, construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Lumi Hanoi will be located in a well-planned area near a variety of attractive amenities including parks, schools, shopping malls, medical centres, and the new administrative centre.

It is accessible by the Thang Long Highway and is a convenient 20-minute drive from Hanoi’s central business district and a 40-minute drive from Noi Bai International Airport. In future connectivity will be further improved when metro routes 5, 6 and 7 become operational.

The project will comprise around 4,000 units in nine 29- to 35-storey towers to be developed in phases.

It will offer a wide selection of unit types, ranging from 42 square metres (sq m) for a one-bedroom unit to 135 sq m for a four-bedroom unit. There will also be duplex units and penthouses ranging from 115 sq m to 410 sq m.

Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: “We are pleased to expand our residential offering with the development of Lumi Hanoi in the capital of Vietnam to meet the demand for quality real estate amidst the country’s continuing urbanisation and population growth.

“Positioned as one of CapitaLand’s signature residential projects, Lumi Hanoi will continue our commitment to sustainable urbanisation, delivering expertly crafted living spaces and amenities that meet the aspirations of discerning homebuyers.

“We are confident that, by leveraging CapitaLand’s strong track record and expertise in developing award-winning residential properties across Asia, Lumi Hanoi will set a new benchmark for sophisticated and sustainable urban living in the capital city.

“Vietnam is one of three core markets for CLD and we hold a long-term view of our business in the country. Amidst uncertainties in Vietnam’s real estate sector, we remain confident of securing compelling investment opportunities by leveraging our close to three decades of on-the-ground experience and strong financial standing.

“As one of Asia’s leading real estate developers with expertise across multiple sectors, we are on the lookout for attractive opportunities across various asset classes, with a focus on the residential and commercial sectors in the near term. Our long-term vision is to become a developer of choice in Vietnam’s sustainable urbanisation journey, contributing towards the country’s economic success through quality real estate products and services.”

With Lumi Hanoi, CLD’s residential portfolio in Vietnam will comprise 16,000 quality homes across 17 projects. CapitaLand has been operating in Vietnam since 1994, and established a strong foothold in the market with a diversified portfolio.

Besides residential projects, CLD’s portfolio in Vietnam also includes a retail mall, a SOHO development (Small Office Home Office) and two integrated developments.

Lumi Hanoi – A radiant way of living

More than being just homes, Lumi Hanoi will be a visionary vertical neighborhood that will transform the city’s community with a blend of sustainability, sophistication and serenity to redefine urban living.

Lumi Hanoi is designed by French architect Jean-François Milou of Studio Milou, who is also behind the design of the Binh Dinh Convention Centre in Quy Nhon, Vietnam, and the National Gallery of Singapore.

Lumi Hanoi is his first residential project in Vietnam.

Inspired by “lumière,” the French word for light, Lumi Hanoi embodies the core essence of the development since light is key to life and sustains life as does a home.

This concept of a “city of lights” underpins the different elements that drive the design philosophy seen throughout Lumi Hanoi. Starting with the thoughtful façades of the different towers that have been curated to preclude monotony, providing a visual delight, with screens and architectural elements letting sunlight and shadows intermingle and play through the day, and as night falls the lights act as a beacon to guide people home.

Lumi Hanoi’s distinctive landscape design is based on celestial elements such as sole, aurora and stella, and it features rolling hills and ecosystem ponds, a departure from the ordinary flat terrain seen elsewhere.

A central park provides a serene haven and serves as a gateway to outdoor amenities. A distinctive elevated boardwalk – serving as a verdant landscape spine – elegantly binds the sprawling development, providing a seamless connection that integrates residents with a myriad of amenities.

At night the elevated boardwalk illuminates the landscape with a stream of light under the blanket of a thousand stars.

Lumi Hanoi will offer more than 80 facilities for residents of all ages, including 15 sports courts and various pools to promote an active lifestyle.

Lumi Hanoi is targeting to achieve EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification from the International Finance Corporation.

Key sustainability features include 4.3 hectares of lush landscaping, rainwater harvesting, ecosystem ponds, a biotope system, and electric vehicle charging lots, and bicycle lots.