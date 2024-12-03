Malaysia expands autogate facility to 53 more countries, territories

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian Immigration Department has extended the autogate facility to speed up immigration clearance for visitors from 53 more countries and territories, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah has said.

He said they comprised 26 European Union (EU) countries, 17 European countries outside the EU, six Arab countries, and four others namely Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong (China), and Taiwan (China).

Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the autogates will help simplify the entry procedure without affecting security checks.

Currently, there are 1,568 units of automatic passport scanning machines at exit points into the country. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry is considering a new and more efficient system using QR code scanning technology at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), thereby helping to speed up the screening process for visitors.

The use of this technology is expected to help Malaysia enhance security and reduce congestion at check-in counters, especially during peak hours, said Deputy Minister Shamsul Anuar.

He went on to say that the Malaysian Government is also studying the expansion of QR code scanning at many entry points, including other international airports, land border crossings and sea borders. This will help the country improve the efficiency of immigration management and reduce the risk of corruption at immigration counters.

Previously, on November 18, Minister Nasution announced that next year, the government plans to use QR codes for immigration clearance at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Johor state to facilitate travelling for residents, tourists and workers to Singapore. VNA/VNS