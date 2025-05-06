Over 10,000 people pray for peace within framework of Vesak 2025

HCM CITY — More than 10,000 people gathered at the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy and the Láng Le Cultural Park in HCM City on Tuesday evening for a candle-lighting ritual, praying for world peace, as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 celebrations.

The event attracted the participation of some 1,200 international delegates from 80 countries and five territories, 800 Vietnamese monks and nuns, about 4,000 young people of HCM City, and local Buddhist followers.

At the event, Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung expressed his appreciation for the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and monks for dedicating moments of remembrance to over three million Vietnamese who laid down their lives defending the country's independence and unity.

The ceremony also honoured more than 1.2 million fallen heroes, 800,000 wounded veterans, and millions of Vietnamese heroic mothers and families who contributed to the revolution.

The Vietnamese Party and State always respect the freedom of religion, belief, and non-belief of all citizens, he said, adding that Việt Nam hopes that the VBS and all people, both religious and non-religious, will continue joining hands to build a prosperous and happy nation.

The candle-lighting ritual demonstrated Buddhism's value in its global mission, which is to preserve spiritual traditions and actively contribute to international dialogues on peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

Earlier, the VBS held a grand memorial and requiem ceremony for the fallen heroes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

This service exemplifies the Buddhist spirit of gratitude and the tradition of national protection that has accompanied Việt Nam throughout its 2,000-year history. — VNA/VNS