Challenges in promoting employment among urban elderly

HÀ NỘI — Rapid population aging in Việt Nam poses a challenge to ensuring social welfare for the elderly in urban areas, including proper economic conditions, and access to social services and healthcare.

Nguyễn Thị Hà, a 62-year-old woman from Thanh Chương District, Nghệ An Province, has been working as a domestic helper in Hà Nội for 15 years.

"I have lived in Hà Nội with my daughter for 20 years. When I first came to Hà Nội, I found many jobs to do to make money. Few years later, an acquaintance introduced me to a family that needed a babysitter, and I agreed. I have been involved with this for more than 15 years," Hà told Việt Nam News.

"I am a farmer so I don't have monthly pension. This job helps me earn money for daily life and is better than farming."

"When starting this job, my salary was VNĐ500,000 (US$20.5) and now it is VNĐ7 million ($287)."

According to statistics, in Việt Nam, there are approximately 11.4 million people aged 65 and older, but only one-third of them receive a monthly pension or social allowance. About 70 per cent of the elderly live in rural areas and are engaged in agricultural activities.

In urban areas, where the fields are no longer available, many elderly individuals without pensions must take on various jobs such as offering motorbike taxi (xe ôm) service, opening a sidewalk cafe, or being a domestic helper to earn a living.

Lưu Văn Soạn, 60, an old man living in Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai District, has been a motorbike taxi driver for many years.

"I was previously employed by a mechanical company in Hà Nội. My health has been worsening due to a motorcycle accident when I was 41 years old. I had to quit the job and to retire early, before I reached the mandatory years of service for a pension," Soạn said.

"Five years after the accident, I started working as a motorbike taxi driver to make a living. However, it's not easy at all. I want a stable job to have a steady monthly income."

Lê Quang Trung, former deputy director of the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, assessed that employment for the elderly, particularly in urban areas, is an urgent issue in the context of Việt Nam being among the 10 most rapidly aging countries, the Voice of Việt Nam reported.

Addressing employment for the elderly serves multiple purposes: ensuring social welfare, helping seniors maintain their physical and mental health, and contributing to reducing the national labour force shortage.

According to the Labour Code and the Employment Law, any Vietnamese citizen aged 15 or above who is both willing and able to work is entitled to assistance in finding jobs.

The Government has a policy in this regard, but the implementation has not received enough attention, resulting in the neglected treasure of elderly labourers with knowledge, experience and a sense of responsibility.

"We do not have a job exchange for the elderly and have not provided information about the needs of the elderly during their employment," Trung said.

"We currently do not have a support package for the elderly, nor do employers actively hire elderly workers. There is also a lack of vocational training and job transition programmes for older individuals."

For those starting a business, the Government also does not have a training or support programme, and the loan policy is not easily accessible for the elderly.

Self-employed urban workers face many difficulties including a lack of knowledge and information, and insufficient protection, according to Trung.

Professor Dr. Cao Văn Sâm, Chairman of the Advisory Council at the Institute for Training and Human Resource Development, has the same opinion.

He said that some localities and organisations have implemented short-term training programmes aimed at enriching the knowledge and skills of older individuals, as well as assisting them in career transitions and potentially fostering entrepreneurship opportunities.

Nonetheless, the implementation of these initiatives encounters challenges such as employment policies, career guidance, training, recruitment, job changing, and access to financial resources.

Therefore, comprehensive solutions are needed to avoid the scenario of Việt Nam facing a labour shortage in the next 20 years, Sâm said.

"Firstly, we need to create a labour market for elderly workers. Strengthening communication is also needed to remove the psychological barriers associated with age. Thirdly, it involves enhancing career guidance and training solutions, as well as addressing financial challenges."

Retired personnel can be utilised to continue contributing to factories and enterprises. In urban areas, the elderly should be equipped with additional skills related to digital transformation, integration and adaptability.

Elderly individuals with expertise in education, healthcare, and various other professions such as sales, security, general services, childcare and insurance, can be suitable for short-term, project-based employment, Sâm said.

Also emphasising perfecting the legal system on labour, employment and other laws related to the elderly, along with specific support programmes, Trung cited the experiences of some developed countries that Việt Nam can learn from.

For instance, South Korea has a programme that supports workers while they are still working, but preparing to enter the elderly workforce, dedicating billions of dollars annually to provide information, counselling and training, and supporting businesses that hire older workers.

The programme also assists workers in lifelong learning and career transitions, providing both financial and knowledge support for those interested in starting their own businesses.

There has been a common belief that the elderly should retire and are not candidates for vocational training.

Consequently, policies and support systems for older workers have been lacking, even though many of them still have the ability and desire to work.

In the context of improved healthcare and increased life expectancy, the issue of suitable employment for the elderly needs to be addressed proactively through labour and employment policies, Trung said. — VNS